wamwamfm.com
Edward Lee Bowling
Edward Lee Bowling, 89, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He was born May 27, 1933 to Joseph and Nellie (Swan) Bowling in Daviess County, Indiana. Edward retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 ½ years of service, and continued serving...
wamwamfm.com
Carolyn S. Poole
Carolyn S. Poole, 71, of Clay City, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Springhill Village in Terre Haute. She was born on October 28, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Carolyn married her loving husband, John R. Poole on August 18, 1967.
wamwamfm.com
Charles Anderson Hunt
Charles Anderson Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Charlie was born on November 18, 1957, to the late Helen Anderson Hunt and Charles Hunt, Jr. Charlie was retired from the maintenance department at North Knox and worked for Hammelman Farms. Charlie enjoyed...
wamwamfm.com
Carolyn Ann (Carol) Baldwin
Carolyn Ann (Carol) Baldwin, 76, of Crane, Indiana, passed away on August 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Arizona on December 31, 1945 to Russell and Jocie (Robison) Bingley. She enjoyed that the world celebrated on her birthday. Carol was a fiercely devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother,...
wamwamfm.com
New Faces on the Washington School Board
Washington will see several new faces on the Washington School Board in November. Three incumbents chose not to seek re-election. They are Pam Bartlett in district one, Steve Frette in district three, and Jay Armes in district four. Two of the open seats are already decided, as Dr. Jason Omer...
wamwamfm.com
Retired Washington Police K9 Passes Away
The Washington Police Department is saddened to announce the death of one of their retired patrol and narcotics detection K9’s. K9 Diesel served the city of Washington for many years, working normal patrols as well as specializing in narcotic detection.
wamwamfm.com
Chasidy Renee Fuhrer
Chasidy Renee Fuhrer, 42, of Velpen, passed away August 26, 2022 in Jasper, IN. She was born April 6, 1979 in Princeton, IN. She worked as an Industrial Cleaner for Frantz Building Services. Chasidy is survived by her husband, Stephen Fuhrer; son, Dylan Harris; daughter, Ashley (Zach) Smith; grandson, Connor...
wamwamfm.com
Bicknell Heritage Parade and Festival Set For This Weekend
The annual Bicknell Heritage Parade and Festival is set for this Labor Day weekend in Bicknell. The coloring contest for kids begins today and runs through Monday at the public library. On Friday night, Jared and Luke will perform from 6 to 9 pm at the South Side Park. On Saturday, a big softball tournament will take place, and the weekend community yard sales begin all around town.
wamwamfm.com
Last Day For Former Superintendent Dr. Roach
Today is the official last day for Washington Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Roach, who stepped down as the leader of the schools at the end of last school year. Beginning this school year, Kevin Frank has taken over the duties as the new Superintendent, but Dr. Roach has been around to help through the transition for the past few months.
wamwamfm.com
Turkey Trot Quickly Approaching
We are just over two weeks away from a big weekend in Daviess County with the Montgomery Turkey Trot and the White River Valley Antique Show, September 8th through the 11th. Both events draw thousands of people to our community. DeWayne Shake, the chairman of the Turkey Trot, says this year’s festival is bigger and better with more live entertainment at the Ruritan Park…
wamwamfm.com
136th Labor Day Celebration
A three-day weekend is coming up this weekend as we celebrate Labor Day. The 136th Annual Labor Day Celebration, sponsored by the Labor Day Association, will take place this year in Boonville. Mike Dennis, the President of the Labor Day Association, says the workforce and the shortage of workers right now needs to be addressed, and it goes back to honoring the workers that make this country great…
wamwamfm.com
Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.
Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
wamwamfm.com
State Road 257 Near Bloomfield to Close
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 157 near Bloomfield. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, State Road 157 north of Bloomfield will be closed to allow for pipe replacement operations. The closure will impact an area between Locust Drive and East 500 North. Work will allow for pipe replacement operations in three different locations. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, White River Antique
Lisa Shafer with the White River Valley Antique Association talks to WAMW about the Antique show happening September 8-11 at the Daviess County Fairgrounds.
wamwamfm.com
Man Identified in High Speed Chase, Daviess County
A Vincennes man is in jail after leading deputies on a high speed chase through northeastern Daviess County. The Times Herald tells us that deputies identified the driver of the motorcycle as Stephen Hart, 54, of Vincennes. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports the chase began at 12:27 this morning...
wamwamfm.com
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Darla Salmon, 47, of Edwardsport, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Stephen Smith, 65, of Washington was arrested on a count of driving while suspended resulting in bodily injury. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal ATV Crash in Knox County
Knox County – On Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. A preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch, ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
wamwamfm.com
Bloomington College Mall Evacuates After Bomb Threat
Bloomington police had to evacuate all of College Mall in response to a bomb threat made at Target. Rama Asuri entered the Target off of E 3rd Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He carried in backpacks and alerted some of the customers that he had a bomb. Police arrived...
wamwamfm.com
Plane Crash at French Lick Airport
The Indiana State Police are currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small plane had crashed...
