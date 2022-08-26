Read full article on original website
Related
Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- For the second time in a year, Canada is invoking a 1977 treaty forcing the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open or face "significant" economic damage if it shuts down. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the invocation of...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
Meta announces that select U.S-users can now share NFTs, but has the bubble already popped?
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This announcement comes less than a month after first introducing a digital wallet integration as the company looks...
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The revelation came from the project’s chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
Comments / 0