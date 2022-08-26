Notre Dame football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists
We’ve gone through the best offensive players and best defensive players in the history of Notre Dame football, and now it’s time to complete the all-time team by adding in the special teams units as well as the coaching staff.
I will say in putting together this list or all-time team, the difficulty in accounting for players that starred before World War II and comparing them to the stars of more recent vintage was incredibly difficult. I tried to pay homage to enough of the past while making it clear that it’s simply just a tough task.
With that in mind, the special teams and coaching staff are listed below to complete the roster.
How do you decide an all-time head coach for Notre Dame? Let’s just say the coaching staff is full of guys who would be the head coach in plenty of other places.
As always, be sure to check out Fighting Irish Wire for all things Notre Dame football.
Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin
Kicker 1 (Starter) - Justin Yoon
All-time leading scorer in Notre Dame history and far and away the highest field goal percentage for a career. His power wasn’t the greatest but it’s hard to argue with those notes.
Kicker 2 (backup) - John Carney
Carney helped Notre Dame complete the comeback upset of USC in 1986 as he hit a walk-off to seal the deal and went onto an NFL career that lasted from 1987-2010.
Punter 1 (Starter) - George Gipp
Let’s face it – his mystique could earn him a spot on about three different places. He know the depth at punter isn’t as deep so we’ll sneak him onto the roster here although no Notre Dame player has ever been more famed than “The Gipper”.
Punter 2 (backup) - Hunter Smith
Smith went onto a long NFL career after his time at Notre Dame, including winning a Super Bowl with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI.
Returner 1 - Raghib "The Rocket" Ismail
And Bo Schembechler would probably still kick to him.
Returner 2 - Tom Zbikowski
There have been plenty of returners who were faster in Notre Dame history but few were as difficult to bring down as Zbikowski.
Head Coach - Knute Rockne
How in the world do you choose between Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy? Both were legends as one built Notre Dame into the powerhouse and the other took it to another ungodly level. Rockne gets the nod here for me seeing as there was no more impactful figure in building college football nationally than him, either.
Associate Head Coach 1 - Frank Leahy
USA TODAY NETWORK
Associate Head Coach 2 - Ara Parseghian
All Parseghian did at Notre Dame was bring a program back from the brink of death to win a pair of national championships and restore the roar nationally. And yet he’s the third coach on this list. Incredible.
Associate Head Coach 3 - Lou Holtz
Holtz took an underachieving program under Gerry Faust back to being a national power, winning a title in 1988 and finishing his career with 100 wins as Notre Dame’s head coach.
Associate Head Coach 4 - Dan Devine
How do you not include a national championship head coach on here?
Offensive Line Coach
Notre Dame has two of the best offensive line coaches in the history of college football. Joe Moore is who built Notre Dame into “O Line U”originally and has the nation’s best team offensive line given in his name each year while Harry Hiestand is back with the Irish after his first stint saw him help develop All-Pros on the regular. If I have to give someone the nod it’d be Moore but I’m employing both on this mythical team and having the most dominating offensive line college football could ever dream of.
Assistant Coach - Jim Johnson
The longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator got his start in coaching as he led Notre Dame’s secondary from 1977-83.
Assistant Coach - Hank Stram
Before he was a Super Bowl champion head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Stram was a Notre Dame assistant.
Offensive Coordinator - Tom Clements
The national champion quarterback who eventually won a Super Bowl as the Packers OC got his start in coaching as he was Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach from 1992-1995.
Defensive Coordinator - Barry Alvarez
Before he turned around the Wisconsin football program, Alvarez was Notre Dame’s DC for both the 1988 and 1989 teams that were both fantastic.
Offensive Analyst - Charlie Weis
I don’t want him anywhere near a head coaching position but you can’t argue the numbers that Notre Dame’s offense put up under Charlie Weis.
Defensive Analyst/Head Recruiter - Marcus Freeman
Let’s hope he gets bumped up to an associate head coach in a few years. The credentials required for those positions are pretty obvious.
Waterboy - Urban Meyer
The former Notre Dame wide receivers coach is welcome to come back but at this point in his career can’t be trusted to do anything more than fill up water and Gatorade bottles.
Comments / 0