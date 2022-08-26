A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.

ANDREW COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO