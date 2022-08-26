Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Missouri man dies after tow truck overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Ford L9000 Tow Truck driven by Roger L. Smith, 62, Albany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 five miles west of Albany. Smith lost control of the...
3 children seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Holden
Three children were seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in Johnson County, Missouri, after the horse and buggy they were riding in was struck by a car.
KYTV
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured in central Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Vans Totaled In Accident Involving Peterbuilt Truck Near Altamont
Two vans were totaled following an accident that also involved a Peterbuilt tractor trailer late Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 63 year old Mark Stuva of Holden was making a left turn off Missouri Highway 6 just east of Altamont and was hit by a Peterbuilt truck operated by 28 year old Thomas Garrett of Trenton. Stuva’s van went across the center of the roadway and hit another van driven by 50 year old William Loucks of Gallatin.
kttn.com
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
kttn.com
Raytown woman injured in Linn County crash
A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11. Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital. Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C,...
Patrol: 5 injured after car strikes horse and buggy near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
KC man killed in Lake of the Ozarks boating crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez […]
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Man Seriously Injured in Lafayette County Crash Sunday
A Liberty man suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:53 Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 as a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Billy J. Copenhaver headed westbound. Troopers say Copenhaver went off the road and came to a...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash
A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
kjluradio.com
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal
A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
