Cass County, MO

KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after tow truck overturns

GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Ford L9000 Tow Truck driven by Roger L. Smith, 62, Albany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 five miles west of Albany. Smith lost control of the...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Vans Totaled In Accident Involving Peterbuilt Truck Near Altamont

Two vans were totaled following an accident that also involved a Peterbuilt tractor trailer late Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 63 year old Mark Stuva of Holden was making a left turn off Missouri Highway 6 just east of Altamont and was hit by a Peterbuilt truck operated by 28 year old Thomas Garrett of Trenton. Stuva’s van went across the center of the roadway and hit another van driven by 50 year old William Loucks of Gallatin.
ALTAMONT, MO
kttn.com

Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Raytown woman injured in Linn County crash

A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11. Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital. Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C,...
RAYTOWN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man killed in Lake of the Ozarks boating crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Seriously Injured in Lafayette County Crash Sunday

A Liberty man suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:53 Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 as a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Billy J. Copenhaver headed westbound. Troopers say Copenhaver went off the road and came to a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash

A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal

A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
