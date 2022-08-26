Read full article on original website
fedup!
3d ago
So how many of these fine upstanding individuals have a LEGAL gun license and how many Don’t? I bet you can guess right the first try!🤔
Kimzy
3d ago
people are people...black white whatever...just like apples...granny..Fiji. still apples. it's 2022 and peoples' minds are still closed mined. it's sad.
Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston
On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in the Area of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street
At about 5:41 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
liveboston617.org
Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 5-Year-Old Nylah Kamara
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nylah Kamara, who was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park. The school reports that she never arrived.
fallriverreporter.com
Armed Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to state prison after shooting at police
A man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was an Armed Career Criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police and disrupted public safety for hours, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Monday in Brockton Superior Court, Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to...
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of hitting person in face with hammer during robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man has been accused of hitting a person in the face with a hammer while trying to steal from him Saturday in Nashua. Jonathan Vargas, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and falsifying physical evidence. Police said they were called Saturday to help...
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
Investigation into shooting death of 15-year-old boy moves forward
The teenager was found unresponsive in a driveway on Wallace Street in late July.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to District B2 Make an On-Site Firearm Arrest Following a Call For Loud Music
At about 2:50 AM on Monday, August 29, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-2 made an onsite firearm arrest of Jeffrey Grullon, 24, of Lynn, after responding to a radio call for loud music in the area of 127 East Cottage Street, Dorchester. Prior to arrival, Officers were advised that...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel, 20
Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.
liveboston617.org
2 People Shot on Methadone Mile in Under 24 hours
At approximately 00:30 hours on August 27th 2022, a man was shot on Methadone Mile. Shortly after 16:00 hours the same day, another person was shot in the area of Methadone Mile on Southhampton Street. Boston Police have confirmed both of these incidents and told us that both victims are ‘residents’ of the area and expected to make a full recovery.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street
At about 5:41 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
universalhub.com
Dorchester man faces federal charges for four area bank robberies
A Dorchester man already behind bars awaiting trial for a Harvard Square bank robbery now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for that and bank robberies in Boston and Brookline. A federal grand jury last week indicted Jacob Pimentel, 31, on four counts of bank robbery, the US...
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) Arrest Male on Firearm Charges Following a Call for Shots Fired
At about 11:02 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) made an on-site firearm arrest of Rashad Berryman, 35, of Hyde Park. Following a call for shots fired, Officers observed Berryman walking out of a wooded area. Upon approaching Berryman, Officers observed what appeared to be a handle of a firearm protruding from his bag. Following a foot chase and a struggle, Officers were able to take Berryman into custody and recovered a loaded firearm.
WNYT
Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep
Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
