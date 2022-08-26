ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 44

fedup!
3d ago

So how many of these fine upstanding individuals have a LEGAL gun license and how many Don’t? I bet you can guess right the first try!🤔

Reply(2)
14
Kimzy
3d ago

people are people...black white whatever...just like apples...granny..Fiji. still apples. it's 2022 and peoples' minds are still closed mined. it's sad.

Reply(2)
3
 

Caught in Southie

Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston

On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in the Area of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street

At about 5:41 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 5-Year-Old Nylah Kamara

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nylah Kamara, who was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park. The school reports that she never arrived.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

2 People Shot on Methadone Mile in Under 24 hours

At approximately 00:30 hours on August 27th 2022, a man was shot on Methadone Mile. Shortly after 16:00 hours the same day, another person was shot in the area of Methadone Mile on Southhampton Street. Boston Police have confirmed both of these incidents and told us that both victims are ‘residents’ of the area and expected to make a full recovery.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Death Investigation in the Area of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street

At about 5:41 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Dorchester man faces federal charges for four area bank robberies

A Dorchester man already behind bars awaiting trial for a Harvard Square bank robbery now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for that and bank robberies in Boston and Brookline. A federal grand jury last week indicted Jacob Pimentel, 31, on four counts of bank robbery, the US...
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) Arrest Male on Firearm Charges Following a Call for Shots Fired

At about 11:02 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) made an on-site firearm arrest of Rashad Berryman, 35, of Hyde Park. Following a call for shots fired, Officers observed Berryman walking out of a wooded area. Upon approaching Berryman, Officers observed what appeared to be a handle of a firearm protruding from his bag. Following a foot chase and a struggle, Officers were able to take Berryman into custody and recovered a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
WNYT

Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep

Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA

