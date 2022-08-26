ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida to host elite 2025 defensive back for third visit

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
It’s still a bit early to be talking about the class of 2025, but one of the elite recruits out of the state of Florida is planning a third trip to the Swamp after visiting twice in the summer.

According to a report from Gators Online, Seminole (Sanford, Florida) safety Ethan Pritchard picked up an offer from the Gators over the summer and is in the process of setting up a fall visit. He camped with UF back in June and was at the invite-only Grill at the Ville cookout event following Friday Night Lights at the end of July.

“I have been there a couple of times and the coaches are great,” Pritchard told On3’s Chad Simmons. “I like their style, the defense they run, and there is a great energy at Florida. Being there with the new coaching staff feels like home for me. I will be back for a game this season.”

The class of 2025 hasn’t received rankings yet from On3 or 247Sports, but Pritchard should wind up among the top recruits in the state of Florida. FSU, Miami and UCF have also offered him, and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is the primary recruiter for him.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators listed as a current 57.7% favorite to land Pritchard, but that could change over the next three years. As a freshman, Pritchard collected 25 tackles (14 solo), one interception and a sack. If he builds on that as a sophomore, and beyond, Florida could see some fiercer competition for his services.

IN THIS ARTICLE
