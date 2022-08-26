ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to End the Sale of Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IF6gK_0hWqHCen00

On Thursday, a California regulatory body approved rules to end sales of only gas-powered cars in the state by 2035, according to The Sacramento Bee .

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved regulations that would require 35% of vehicles sold in California to be electric by 2026. By 2035, all cars would need to be electric, the outlet noted.

In addition, there's a $20,000 fine per vehicle for not meeting the rules for car manufacturers.

The vote was expected because, as the paper noted, Governor Gavin Newsom controls the majority of the board, and he issued an executive order in 2020 that required all of the cars sold in California to not put out emissions by 2035.

But, it was still revolutionary: California, often a green leader, is set to be the first state to ban selling gas-powered vehicles.

"This is transformative," Daniel Sperling, who is on CARB and is the founding director of the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies, told the Bee.

You will still be able to drive a gas guzzler in the golden state. But, it will become harder to do so, the outlet noted.

The state will certainly face challenges as these rules go into effect. One, there are likely not enough electric charging stations in the state, and two, it might be harder for lower-income people to buy EVs, the paper noted.

There are about 43,000 electric charging stations in the U.S., per Reuters. The average electric car costs $66,000, according to Electrek .

Comments / 5

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#The Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Sacramento Bee#Reuters
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California pumps the brakes on gas cars

It’s Friday, August 26, and California is going to ban gas-powered cars. Hi there, this is Grist staff writer Zoya Teirstein, filling in while Joseph Winters is away. Yesterday, California enacted a rule that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted in favor of ending all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035, making California the only government in the world to put in motion a plan that mandates a ban on gas-powered vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy