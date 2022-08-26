ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
The Associated Press

Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now

In a story published Aug. 29, 2022, about an eviction case against Congregation Jeshuat Israel in Newport, Rhode Island, The Associated Press erroneously reported legal background. A motion filed by Congregation Shearith Israel was made in state District Court to evict Jeshuat Israel; it was not filed in state Superior Court to take control of the board, though Shearith Isreal says that was the motion’s intent. Additionally, the story should have made clear that a lawsuit involving the proposed sale of ritual bells has been settled and was separate from the eviction case.
NEWPORT, RI

