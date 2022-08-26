In a story published Aug. 29, 2022, about an eviction case against Congregation Jeshuat Israel in Newport, Rhode Island, The Associated Press erroneously reported legal background. A motion filed by Congregation Shearith Israel was made in state District Court to evict Jeshuat Israel; it was not filed in state Superior Court to take control of the board, though Shearith Isreal says that was the motion’s intent. Additionally, the story should have made clear that a lawsuit involving the proposed sale of ritual bells has been settled and was separate from the eviction case.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO