ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta looks to principal's fate next week

Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHNWC_0hWqGKFk00

Eric Holland

Comments / 2

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process

Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
SUWANEE, GA
Eater

A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership

Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
316
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy