The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Van Andrew, Rachel Wammack + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Van Andrew. "Sad Cowboys and Rock...
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
Artist to Watch: Camille Parker Blazes Her Own Path With ‘The Flame’
Camille Parker's voice has been turning heads across the country music industry recently, but her roots have ran deep within the genre for years. She's always had a love of music, instilled in her by her grandfather, Mr. Charles. "Mr. Charles was just so great at showing me that (artists)...
Top 10 Shania Twain Collaborations
Shania Twain is known as the "Queen of Country Pop" for a reason: for nearly three decades, Twain has been dazzling audiences across the globe, selling over 100 million records in the process. In the 1990s, the Canadian native cemented herself as a lasting presence in the music industry. Her recent Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl and Let's Go! Las Vegas residency have served as reminders of why she's such an important part of the country music landscape.
Blake Shelton Goes All in on ’90s Nostalgia in ‘No Body’ Music Video [Watch]
Blake Shelton teased earlier this week that he would be returning to his cowboy hat and mullet for his new song, "No Body," and he fully embraces the '90s country style in the music video for the song, out Friday (Aug. 19). The music video takes place in a bar...
Kenny Chesney + Old Dominion’s ‘Beer With My Friends’ Is a Feel-Good Anthem [Listen]
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”. The...
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Ben Rector Has an Amazing Snoop Dogg Story to Tell — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Jimmie Allen Tapped as Battle Round Advisor to Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’
Jimmie Allen is headed to NBC's The Voice. He has been revealed as the Battles Round advisor for Blake Shelton's team during Season 22 of the singing competition show. Shelton announced the news on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17), writing, "I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to #TeamBlake, @jimmieallen!!!"
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
Tanya Tucker Saw Chapel Hart’s ‘AGT’ Performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town’ and She’s Impressed
Chapel Hart clinched their spot in the America's Got Talent finals with their Tuesday night (Aug. 16) performance of their original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town." The energetic, ultra-country tune finds the ladies singing about going out on the town, and it name drops country stars Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Not only did the performance earn them a spot in the finals, but it earned a reaction from Tucker herself.
Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd for New Song, ‘Make You Say’ [Listen]
Four years after their global smash hit "The Middle," Maren Morris and producer-DJ Zedd have joined forces once again for their new collaboration, "Make You Say." The electro-pop tune, which is produced by DJ sibling duo Beauz and penned by Morris, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Beauz’s Bernie and Johan Young, is a fresh tune that perfectly layers Morris’ powerhouse deliveries with infectiously jaunty synth-pop beats.
Top 10 Martina McBride Collaborations
Martina McBride is a bona fide country music legend. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Kansas native has sold over 14 million records and charted five No. 1 singles. Today, her career-defining songs like "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" are considered classics. Throughout the years, McBride has consistently...
Dierks Bentley + Elvie Shane Bring ‘Bad Angel’ to Nashville for a Bluegrass Arena Jam [Watch]
Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour touched down in Nashville on Friday night (Aug. 26,) with opening acts Dustin Lynch and Elvie Shane each giving a high energy set before Bentley's 30-plus song headlining performance at the city's Bridgestone Arena. Though the star's signature brand of amped-up, rock-flavored country was...
Kip Moore Teams Up With Morgan Wade for ‘If I Was Your Lover’ [WATCH]
Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Blake Shelton Says Family Is His No. 1 Priority Now
One year after marrying Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton is making it clear that she's No. 1. The "No Body" singer says music and television work are just not urgent priorities like they used to be. The result might be new music at a slower pace from Shelton, who spoke to...
