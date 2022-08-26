ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Van Andrew, Rachel Wammack + More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Van Andrew. "Sad Cowboys and Rock...
The Boot

Top 10 Shania Twain Collaborations

Shania Twain is known as the "Queen of Country Pop" for a reason: for nearly three decades, Twain has been dazzling audiences across the globe, selling over 100 million records in the process. In the 1990s, the Canadian native cemented herself as a lasting presence in the music industry. Her recent Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl and Let's Go! Las Vegas residency have served as reminders of why she's such an important part of the country music landscape.
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
The Boot

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
The Boot

Tanya Tucker Saw Chapel Hart’s ‘AGT’ Performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town’ and She’s Impressed

Chapel Hart clinched their spot in the America's Got Talent finals with their Tuesday night (Aug. 16) performance of their original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town." The energetic, ultra-country tune finds the ladies singing about going out on the town, and it name drops country stars Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Not only did the performance earn them a spot in the finals, but it earned a reaction from Tucker herself.
The Boot

Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd for New Song, ‘Make You Say’ [Listen]

Four years after their global smash hit "The Middle," Maren Morris and producer-DJ Zedd have joined forces once again for their new collaboration, "Make You Say." The electro-pop tune, which is produced by DJ sibling duo Beauz and penned by Morris, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Beauz’s Bernie and Johan Young, is a fresh tune that perfectly layers Morris’ powerhouse deliveries with infectiously jaunty synth-pop beats.
The Boot

Top 10 Martina McBride Collaborations

Martina McBride is a bona fide country music legend. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Kansas native has sold over 14 million records and charted five No. 1 singles. Today, her career-defining songs like "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" are considered classics. Throughout the years, McBride has consistently...
The Boot

Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32

Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
The Boot

Blake Shelton Says Family Is His No. 1 Priority Now

One year after marrying Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton is making it clear that she's No. 1. The "No Body" singer says music and television work are just not urgent priorities like they used to be. The result might be new music at a slower pace from Shelton, who spoke to...
The Boot

The Boot

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

