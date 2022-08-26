Read full article on original website
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes ‘defund the police’
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is pitching herself as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party in her latest appeal to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham on Monday, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. She also joined other Democratic candidates in distancing herself from the “defund the police” movement — a progressive push to divest funds from police department budgets and reallocate them to social services and other community resources.
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation’s worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail, Shapiro’s Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf’s COVID-19 policies — and Shapiro’s defense of them — a source of derision. It is unusual, if not unprecedented, for a Democrat to go against some of the core measures that governors used to contain COVID-19.
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned. A federal judge on Monday set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date for Greg E. Lindberg. Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison last month, weeks after an appeals court vacated Lindberg’s convictions from March 2020. The judge also ordered a new trial. Lindberg had been convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations.
South Carolina’s live rooster has new name – ‘The General’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name this season — “The General.” The rooster was previously known as “Sir Big Spur,” but that had to be changed after a dispute between the bird’s old and new owners. The university did not own the rights to the mascot’s former name. “The General” comes from Revolutionary War general Thomas Sumter, who was known as “The Fighting Gamecock.” The live mascot has been a tradition at football and baseball games for some two decades alongside the human-sized “Cocky.” Both will be on the field Saturday night when the Gamecocks open the season against Georgia State.
