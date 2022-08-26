ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

brproud.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
VACHERIE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
