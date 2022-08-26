Read full article on original website
EBRSO searching for trio accused of overnight armed robbery on Gloria Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. Deputies arrived in the 200 block of Gloria Dr. and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that “several people...
LPSO arrests 24 year-old Baton Rouge man
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge following a week-long operation investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Tuesday morning armed robbery is under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
fox8live.com
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
brproud.com
BRPD searching for suspect in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the...
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney suggests stiffer penalties for parents pulling strings of juvenile crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney who spent some time as a state senator is hoping his former colleagues will step in after a woman was accused of using her two sons to help her steal. Surveillance video of the alleged crime obtained by the 9News Investigators shows one...
brproud.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
brproud.com
K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
brproud.com
DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
L'Observateur
Dog reported malnourished in St. James
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating a Monday morning two-vehicle crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board. In an attempt to make a left turn onto Burbank Drive, the [..]
brproud.com
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
Louisiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a chase through parts of Baton Rouge early Monday morning. A spokesman with the agency says the chase involved two vehicles and began on I-10 headed west near Highland Road. At some point during the chase, Louisiana State Police say...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
2 Children Injured In A Rollover Crash On Coursey Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Officials are investigating a rollover crash that injured two children. The crash happened on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue on Sunday afternoon before 3:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
