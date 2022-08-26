ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui County to vote on creating an ʻŌiwi Resources Department in general election

In the general election on Nov. 8, Maui County residents will be asked to vote on potential amendments to the County Charter, including a proposal to create a new department. The proposed ʻŌiwi Resources Department would ensure proper management of native cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, and natural resources.
mauinow.com

Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program

As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui lane closures, through Sept. 2

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure...
mauinow.com

Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event, Oct. 1, 2022

A Lānaʻi white goods, metals and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management made the announcement, saying Lānaʻi residents may drop off their items at this one-day event.
mauinow.com

Wailuku apartment fire causes $100K in damage

Four people were displaced after a fire gutted a second floor unit of a small Wailuku apartment complex on Loke Street. The fire was reported at around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, and caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and $1,000 in damage to contents within. Fire...
mauinow.com

20 Molokaʻi residents participate in suicide prevention training

Twenty Moloka‘i residents learned to be suicide prevention gatekeepers in training sessions Tuesday and Wednesday conducted by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services. The four sessions held over the two days at MEO’s Kaunakakai office covered recognition of the warning signs of suicide, how to provide support to those contemplating suicide and connecting them to services. The content was patterned after suicide prevention sessions held at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate in April.
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
KHON2

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
