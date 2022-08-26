Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi has issued 1 concealed gun carry permit since US Supreme Court ruling
In Hawaiʻi, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
mauinow.com
Merchants in Makawao hang purple lights for International Overdose Awareness Day
About 25 merchants in Makawao have hung purple lights in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. The goal is to spread the message that overdose death is preventable. Linda Vincent of Kula spearheaded the project to honor her son, Peter, who died on Aug. 12, 2019 of...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui County to vote on creating an ʻŌiwi Resources Department in general election
In the general election on Nov. 8, Maui County residents will be asked to vote on potential amendments to the County Charter, including a proposal to create a new department. The proposed ʻŌiwi Resources Department would ensure proper management of native cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, and natural resources.
mauinow.com
Updated bill to protect native birds from outdoor lighting goes before Maui Council
Councilmember Kelly Takaya King announced today that a revised version of the bill to protect native Hawaiian seabirds from outdoor lighting will be reviewed Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee. The new version of the bill incorporates clarifying language based on recent public testimony...
mauinow.com
King urges signature on ‘sleeping zone for houseless,’ but Mayor’s Office waiting for bill
Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King issued a statement Thursday, urging Mayor Michael Victorino to sign a bill enabling the $200,000 county pilot project that allows houseless residents to sleep in vehicles at designated county parking lots. A Maui County spokesperson on Friday, though, told Maui Now that the...
mauinow.com
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program
As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
mauinow.com
Mayor transmits two resolutions to council in an effort to finalize A&B land acquisition
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council on Friday to accept the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open sapce. The land acquisition agreement was announced on Aug. 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and...
mauinow.com
LIST: Maui lane closures, through Sept. 2
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure...
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
KITV.com
Maui Job Expo to feature 50 employer booths, job opportunities
Maui residents are invited to explore job opportunities at a Pop Up Job Expo Saturday, September 10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Maui.
mauinow.com
Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event, Oct. 1, 2022
A Lānaʻi white goods, metals and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management made the announcement, saying Lānaʻi residents may drop off their items at this one-day event.
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
mauinow.com
Wailuku apartment fire causes $100K in damage
Four people were displaced after a fire gutted a second floor unit of a small Wailuku apartment complex on Loke Street. The fire was reported at around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, and caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and $1,000 in damage to contents within. Fire...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens enrollment for fall Nature Adventure Camp in ʻĪao Valley
Hawaiʻi Nature Center offers a five-day nature exploration experience for Maui’s keiki, ages 6 to 11 in ʻĪao Valley. Fall Nature Adventure Camp is now open for enrollment and will run from October 3 to 7, 2022. Families can enroll at HawaiiNatureCenter.org and call 808-792-2608 with...
mauinow.com
20 Molokaʻi residents participate in suicide prevention training
Twenty Moloka‘i residents learned to be suicide prevention gatekeepers in training sessions Tuesday and Wednesday conducted by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services. The four sessions held over the two days at MEO’s Kaunakakai office covered recognition of the warning signs of suicide, how to provide support to those contemplating suicide and connecting them to services. The content was patterned after suicide prevention sessions held at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate in April.
civilbeat.org
penguin colony Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
mauinow.com
MAPA begins Living Room Theatre Series with production “Almost, Maine”
The Maui Academy of Performing Arts begins its Living Room Theatre Series with the production of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani. What’s a world to do when everything seems to keep us apart? “Come together,” said David C. Johnston, Artistic Director of Maui Academy of Performing Arts.
Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
