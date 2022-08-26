ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A van belonging to a Hood to Coast relay team was broken into Friday evening during the race. Jenn Basaraba, team captain, said she and her team were parked in a dirt lot near OMSI when someone broke into their van. Along the 200-mile course, there are major exchange points and OMSI is one of them. A spokesperson for Hood to Coast said there were a few van break-ins near OMSI, Basaraba’s being one of them. She said someone broke the lock on one of the sliding doors of their van, hopped inside, and took bags of personal belongings that belonged to her and her teammates.
PORTLAND, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO

Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Street racers blocked intersections and took over streets...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

6 hot Oregon wine tips for September

Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
OREGON STATE
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

