msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A group of neighborhoods spent months getting...
Channel 6000
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
opb.org
Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay
As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
kptv.com
Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A van belonging to a Hood to Coast relay team was broken into Friday evening during the race. Jenn Basaraba, team captain, said she and her team were parked in a dirt lot near OMSI when someone broke into their van. Along the 200-mile course, there are major exchange points and OMSI is one of them. A spokesperson for Hood to Coast said there were a few van break-ins near OMSI, Basaraba’s being one of them. She said someone broke the lock on one of the sliding doors of their van, hopped inside, and took bags of personal belongings that belonged to her and her teammates.
Former Oregon Ducks football player accused of murder
A former Oregon football was arrested last week after allegedly murdering a man in California during an argument.
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO
Street racers take over at least 3 Portland intersections | RAW VIDEO. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Street racers blocked intersections and took over streets...
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
WWEEK
Pono Brewing Has Opened Its First Pub in the Former Columbia River Brewing Building
After six years with no open-to-customers home of its own, Pono Brewing just held its first weekend of service at its new pub, reviving the Hollywood District’s long-vacant Columbia River Brewing space. Pono Brew Lab officially welcomed the public to its restaurant and production facility at 1728 NE 40th...
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
msn.com
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after masonry column collapses at Lewis and Clark College campus
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and two were injured Monday night when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Medical teams were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of S Palatine Hill Road.
msn.com
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
thereflector.com
Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course
Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
