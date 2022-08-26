ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man’s body recovered after his unoccupied boat was found adrift on an Alabama lake

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
A missing boater’s body was found Friday after his unoccupied boat was spotted floating adrift on an Alabam lake on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, Alabama, was recovered, state police reported.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officials said McKinney went missing and apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

McKinney’s body was recovered approximately 200 yards from his campsite located at the park.

The joint recovery effort was conducted by Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, State Park Rangers from Wind Creek State Park, Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross along with troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

