BREAKING: Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene steps down

By River Wells
 4 days ago
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The Tigers will be on the lookout for a new Athletic Director.

Allen Greene, who has held the position since 2018, has stepped down from the position to what Auburn has described as “pursue other professional interests.” ESPN college football writer Pete Themel originally broke the story, but the Tigers made it official at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

As mentioned in the press release, Greene oversaw eight conference championships, a basketball Final Four appearance and two trips to College World Series for the baseball team.

Here is what Greene had to say on the split from the official release:

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics has not been an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin my professional journey. I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing ourselves to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I am confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than we arrived.”

It is unknown at this time if a replacement for Greene is lined up, but fall sports for 2022 will commence without him after his stepping down.

