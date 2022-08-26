ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Merging 12 Conn. Community Colleges Into One

John Maduko is overseeing the merger from 12 community colleges into one college, Connecticut State Community College. He joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how things are going. Mike Hydeck: As we told you at the top of the show, Connecticut's community college system is now the best...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, NY
Lakewood Township, NJ
Sports
City
Pleasantville, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Pleasantville, NY
Sports
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- Connecticut is home to various seafood restaurants that serve traditional American seafood from other parts of the world. You're sure to find a dish right for your taste buds from the New England shore and beyond. Here are some suggestions for the best seafood restaurants in Connecticut. Lenny &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Mascot#Pace Women S Soccer#The Pace University#Port Jefferson Station#Lions#The Georgian Court#The Blue Gold
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School

2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
sheltonherald.com

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
TRUMBULL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE

Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FALL CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY

First responders where on the scene of a fall from a ladder in the Forked River section of Lacey. A landing zone was established at the Department of Public works and the patient was flown to Jersey Shore.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy