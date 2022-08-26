Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO