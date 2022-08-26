ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend

Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Here Are 20 Evansville, IN Dogs That Should Star in a Disney Movie

It's always great to hear about shelter dogs getting adopted and then trading in a crate for the Hollywood sign. Last week we shared a good news story about a dog that was rescued from an Indiana shelter and is now a movie star. Some people are even calling Coco the Meryl Streep of dogs. That got me thinking about all of the dogs that are now considered professional actors.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods

Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Museum Hosting Annual Geek and Comic Con This Weekend

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic Con this coming weekend. You may be wondering, well, what is the annual Geek & Comic Con? But that's what I'm here for! Each year the Evansville Museum shows appreciation for all things "geek culture" and features it in their convention. There's everything from panels, cosplay contests, board games, vendor room, and more! Oh! Did I mention food? Kim's Chuck Wagon and Jeanne's Gelato on the Go will also be there so you can fill up on delicious food and treats between events.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana

A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
NEW HARMONY, IN
My First Mammogram Didn't Go As Expected…

I turned the big 4-0 this year. When I celebrated my birthday back in January, I didn’t think much would change. But, I quickly found out that my body has some sort of internal clock and the alarm went off! The grey hairs were the first to take up residence, just living their best lives rent-free on my head. Not a huge deal. Then I had to start visiting my chiropractor more for hip problems.
NEWBURGH, IN
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN

We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal

A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him

Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
PHILPOT, KY
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky

Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
INDIANA STATE
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

