Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend
Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
Here Are 20 Evansville, IN Dogs That Should Star in a Disney Movie
It's always great to hear about shelter dogs getting adopted and then trading in a crate for the Hollywood sign. Last week we shared a good news story about a dog that was rescued from an Indiana shelter and is now a movie star. Some people are even calling Coco the Meryl Streep of dogs. That got me thinking about all of the dogs that are now considered professional actors.
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Help MY105.3 Fight Cancer at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville
You know how much we love St. Jude Children's Research Hospital here at MY105.3, and we will do everything in our power to help them continue the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Right now, what YOU can do, is join Team MY105.3 at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run 5K (formerly known as the Give. Hope. Run.)
Evansville Museum Hosting Annual Geek and Comic Con This Weekend
The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic Con this coming weekend. You may be wondering, well, what is the annual Geek & Comic Con? But that's what I'm here for! Each year the Evansville Museum shows appreciation for all things "geek culture" and features it in their convention. There's everything from panels, cosplay contests, board games, vendor room, and more! Oh! Did I mention food? Kim's Chuck Wagon and Jeanne's Gelato on the Go will also be there so you can fill up on delicious food and treats between events.
Enjoy Some Time Outside with the Kids for Take A Kid Outdoors Day in Owensboro
Calling all families and kids this weekend the Daviess County Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a super fun event and everyone is invited. Being outdoors just does something for the soul. Especially with the weather the way it has been lately it is guaranteed to boost your mood but it does more than that.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
My First Mammogram Didn’t Go As Expected…
I turned the big 4-0 this year. When I celebrated my birthday back in January, I didn’t think much would change. But, I quickly found out that my body has some sort of internal clock and the alarm went off! The grey hairs were the first to take up residence, just living their best lives rent-free on my head. Not a huge deal. Then I had to start visiting my chiropractor more for hip problems.
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Make a Lifesaving Donation at Cancer Pathways Midwest Blood Drive in Evansville
Make a Lifesaving Donation at Cancer Pathways Midwest Blood Drive. If the name Cancer Pathways Midwest doesn't sound familiar, then perhaps their former name, Gilda's Club, does. If neither one is ringing a bell, then allow me to introduce you to this fantastic organization before we go any further. Cancer...
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal
A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him
Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show Slithering to Town in September
While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures. Reputable Breeding Creates Beautiful Beasts.
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
