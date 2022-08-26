ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Student Loan Holders Could Have Debt Reduced

(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Around half of Wisconsin residents with federal student loan debt could see their balances greatly reduced or wiped clean under President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. On Wednesday, Biden announced his administration plans to cancel up...
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest People in Wisconsin in 2022

Wisconsin is ranked as the 25th largest state in the U.S. It lies at the center of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Lake Superior. The main economic activities in the state are tourism, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Agriculture is the most prioritized activity, with more focus on dairy farming. According to Census Bureau, the state is dominated by whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans in that order. The state’s dominant language is English. Wisconsin is famous for its Native American culture, which is demonstrated in the various museums in the state. With all these features, Wisconsin is one of the states in the U.S whose top 10 richest people are all billionaires. We will have a summary of them as per the latest ranking sources.
voiceofalexandria.com

Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law

(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

EPA approves fuel waivers for Wisconsin

(WKBT)- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers for Wisconsin on Monday to prevent a shortage of gasoline. Governor Tony Evers requested the waivers last week after a fire at an Indiana oil refinery forced the facility offline. The refinery is the sixth biggest in the U.S. and provides between...
wearegreenbay.com

State of Wisconsin tacks on 14 more deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,610,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,336 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,610,9321,608,010 (+2,922) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,190 (64.7%)3,774,474 (64.7%)
msn.com

Mandela Barnes called anti-lockdown demonstrators 'selfish,' praised Black Lives Matter protests for unity

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running to represent the Badger State in the Senate, quickly changed his tune on protests in 2020, from condemning COVID-19 lockdown protests to praising Black Lives Matter protests. In March 2020, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers' administration implemented strict COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election investigation subpoenas withdrawn

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
spectrumnews1.com

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
TaxBuzz

Wisconsin Gov. Proposes $600 Million Tax Cut, Criticized For "Vote-Buying Ploy"

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proposed a massive $600 million tax cut initiative but is facing criticism that it is a "tax gimmick" and "vote-buying ploy." Yesterday, during an appearance at the Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee, Evers announced his new proposal, which would utilize the state's surplus to provide Wisconsin residents with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief.
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
