Jazz looking to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Brian Windhorst: The Jazz are beginning their business. They made their first post-Rudy Gobert move earlier this week when they traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers. [Tim] MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp.

Source: ESPN

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report Jazz want to “apply the gas” to get Donovan Mitchell trade done nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/rep…6:00 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that and a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick…4:22 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We are live on @getcallin with @Michael Scotto.

Talking Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI4:00 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh…2:19 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc1:17 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman

– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers

– What’s next for Westbrook?

– Donovan Mitchell latest

– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer

– Most clutch players in the NBA

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…10:18 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.

Breaking down Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request, the ongoing Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes, Lakers moves, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI4:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

An all-trade Knicks mailbag, touching on Donovan Mitchell stuff, if there are any other stars that could pop up, a random Josh Hart stat, Julius Randle’s prospects and more ($1/mo subscription offer inside the link): https://t.co/hg2Yr98dFg pic.twitter.com/H0ax6D3APk2:44 PM

Brian Windhorst: It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks. -via ESPN / August 26, 2022

Ian Begley: Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 26, 2022

Donovan Mitchell: Damn Hov🔥🔥🔥 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / August 26, 2022

