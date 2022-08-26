Jazz looking to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

Brian Windhorst: The Jazz are beginning their business. They made their first post-Rudy Gobert move earlier this week when they traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers. [Tim] MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp.

Report Jazz want to "apply the gas" to get Donovan Mitchell trade done

With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks' to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table.

Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh… – 2:19 PM

Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams

An all-trade Knicks mailbag, touching on Donovan Mitchell stuff, if there are any other stars that could pop up, a random Josh Hart stat, Julius Randle's prospects and more

Brian Windhorst: It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks. -via ESPN / August 26, 2022

Ian Begley: Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 26, 2022

