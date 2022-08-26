ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal: If I win a championship with Wizards after the adversity, it would be that much sweeter

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
On that front, Bradley Beal says, “I feel like if I win a championship here in DC, the grind of it, with everything I’ve been through, all the adversity and ups and downs, that would make a win that much sweeter, make me appreciate it that much more. And I do love the grind, and to sometimes go against the odds.”

Source: Haute Living Magazine

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“I feel like if I win a championship here in DC, the grind of it, with everything I’ve been through, all the adversity and ups & downs, that would make a win that much sweeter, make me appreciate it that much more. I do love the grind.”

– Bradley Beal – 12:14 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“People always look at me like I’m crazy, but I have a huge desire to want to make it work here and win here. This is the team that drafted me. They’re super loyal, I have a great relationship with ownership, and a great relationship with our front office.”

– Bradley Beal 1/2 – 12:12 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Honored to be on the cover for @HauteLivingMag’s first ever DC edition 🙏🏽

Given that Beal has played for the same team since being selected as third overall pick in the 2012 draft a decade ago, the Wizards’ faith in him, as well as major mutual respect, were definitely deciding factors in his decision to extend his stay in the nation’s capital. (Not, as it happens, for the food, people, museums, or politics — though all of that is an added bonus.) “People always look at me like I’m crazy, but I have a huge desire to want to make it work here and win here,” the shooting guard admits, noting, “This is the team that drafted me. They’re super loyal, I have a great relationship with ownership, and a great relationship with our front office. Plus, there’s not a lot of chances in the careers of NBA players to be notated as the franchise guy, you know? To be able to have that opportunity, to be able to be in a position to where I can write my own story, that’s everything.” -via Haute Living Magazine / August 26, 2022

Beal says as much now. “We still have to develop as a team and get better, but [I’m confident we’ll get there]. It was Wes Unseld’s first year last year, so that was an adjustment for us as players, getting acclimated to a new system and how he wants us to play. We have about 10 new guys since the start of last year, so essentially we’re playing with a fresh new team.” That being said, he’s realistic about learning curves. The Wizards won’t magically win the NBA Finals overnight. “We’re not going to be undefeated in the first 20 games of the season; it’s still a work in progress, and we still have certain things that need to be developed. But we are developing camaraderie right in the off-season, and hopefully that will take us into the preseason and season itself, so we can get the thing running right.” -via Haute Living Magazine / August 26, 2022

Neil Dalal: Kyle Kuzma: “We have an opportunity to do something. There should be a lot of motivation, we got a lot of hungry dudes. Brad just got paid and he wants to show the world that he’s a winner. You don’t think he’s sick and tired of everybody saying he’s just in DC for the money?” -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / August 5, 2022

