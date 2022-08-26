ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase charged

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Milwaukee, Wis. man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after a high-speed chase is charged. Court records show 22-year-old Me L. Htoo is facing the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Four injured in Wisconsin shooting, investigation underway

CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.
CLINTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Mpd
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy