4 arrested after stolen car pursuit near Estabrook Park
Four suspects were arrested after a stolen car pursuit with Glendale police near Estabrook Park on Monday.
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase charged
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Milwaukee, Wis. man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after a high-speed chase is charged. Court records show 22-year-old Me L. Htoo is facing the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to...
Milwaukee man 'critically' shot during argument over crash
A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say he was shot during an argument over a car crash late Sunday night.
Four injured in Wisconsin shooting, investigation underway
CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
Three people shot during 'large disturbance' at a bar in Racine
The Racine Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a bar early Sunday morning.
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday. Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
Officer wounded, suspect dead: man's close encounter with suspect in home
MILWAUKEE — Asuspect is dead and a Milwaukee police officer is injured following a foot chase on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the suspect shot himself. When police went to stabilize him, the suspect's gun discharged, injuring an officer. The officer is expected to survive. Joe Knox told WISN...
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
