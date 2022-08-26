ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

North Kohala Man Charged With First-Degree Assault

A Big Island man faces a felony assault charge stemming from an altercation earlier this month at a Kailua-Kona bar. Hawai‘i Island police on Aug. 24 located and arrested 21-year-old Gabriel E. Mendoza of North Kohala. After conferring with the county prosecutors office, Mendoza was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the early morning incident.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Woman Reported Missing in 2021 Found in Good Health

Update: The Hawai‘i Police Department reported Monday, Aug. 29, that 58-year-old Xiuhua Shi, who was previously reported as missing, was located Aug. 24 in Waikōloa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 58-year-old Xiuhua Shi who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021,...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Boy Scouts of America React to Fatal Accidental Shooting during Troop Activity

Authorities continue to investigate the death of a juvenile after a shooting incident over the weekend at Camp Honokāia near Honoka‘a. The Boy Scouts of America confirmed the minor killed was a BSA registered youth in the Aloha Council. The reportedly accidental discharge of a firearm occurred while on a Troop activity on Sunday, Aug. 28.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Crime Stoppers
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
ng-sportingnews.com

Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final

What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Electric Asks Big Island Customers to Conserve Power

Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are being asked by the utility company to conserve electricity from 5-9 p.m. each night this week. The need to conserve is prompted by the unavailability of Hāmākua Energy Partners, the island’s largest independent power producer. Hāmākua Energy Partners, an independent power producer, normally supplies 60 megawatts of power to the Hawaiian Electric grid, but is currently unavailable. It is not known when the Hāmākua Energy Partners units will be returned to service.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy