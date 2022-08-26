Read full article on original website
1000+ robberies, burglaries, theft reports on Oahu
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 28 there were 186 cases of burglary, 61 reported cases of robbery and more than 1,000 reports of thefts or larceny on Oahu.
North Kohala Man Charged With First-Degree Assault
A Big Island man faces a felony assault charge stemming from an altercation earlier this month at a Kailua-Kona bar. Hawai‘i Island police on Aug. 24 located and arrested 21-year-old Gabriel E. Mendoza of North Kohala. After conferring with the county prosecutors office, Mendoza was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the early morning incident.
Woman held at gunpoint in Makakilo
A woman in Makakilo was held at gunpoint on Tuesday, August 23 around 3:30 a.m., Honolulu police reported.
Woman Reported Missing in 2021 Found in Good Health
Update: The Hawai‘i Police Department reported Monday, Aug. 29, that 58-year-old Xiuhua Shi, who was previously reported as missing, was located Aug. 24 in Waikōloa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 58-year-old Xiuhua Shi who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021,...
Boy Scouts of America React to Fatal Accidental Shooting during Troop Activity
Authorities continue to investigate the death of a juvenile after a shooting incident over the weekend at Camp Honokāia near Honoka‘a. The Boy Scouts of America confirmed the minor killed was a BSA registered youth in the Aloha Council. The reportedly accidental discharge of a firearm occurred while on a Troop activity on Sunday, Aug. 28.
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
New license for Hawaii drivers ages 72 and older
This change to Hawaii's law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
LIST: Top 10 strange laws in Hawaii
Only in Your State, a website providing fun facts for all 50 states, came out with a list of 20 Hawaii laws that will leave your head scratching in confusion.
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
Maui police open murder case after body found at beach
The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death to murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.
Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final
What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
Hawaiian Electric Asks Big Island Customers to Conserve Power
Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are being asked by the utility company to conserve electricity from 5-9 p.m. each night this week. The need to conserve is prompted by the unavailability of Hāmākua Energy Partners, the island’s largest independent power producer. Hāmākua Energy Partners, an independent power producer, normally supplies 60 megawatts of power to the Hawaiian Electric grid, but is currently unavailable. It is not known when the Hāmākua Energy Partners units will be returned to service.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
