ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

A Black Entrepreneur Says Balenciaga Used His Design Without His Permission

By Samjah Iman
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gcpmh_0hWpzdnN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o2TM_0hWpzdnN00

Source: Peter White / Getty


Lamont Tory is looking for answers. The serial entrepreneur took to his Instagram the other day to plead for assistance in connecting to a Balenciaga representative because some of their 2022 designs look exactly like his 2019 “Free” t-shirt design.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lamont “tory” stapleton (@lamont_tory)

The Scoop

After Tory’s friend succumbed to an addiction battle in 2019, the young creative released a fashion line called “Struggle Is Common.” This line included a black shirt with the words “Free” written in white across the chest. The goal behind the shirt was “to remind people that they’re not alone and to encourage them to face their problems head on if they truly wish to be FREE,” Tory explained in an Instagram post. After wearing his newly released t-shirt to an exclusive Hollywood party, he received a plethora of compliments on the piece. He found himself constantly explaining the meaning behind the look throughout the night.

Fast forward to 2021, his design seemingly resurfaced on Diddy in a Vanity Fair video unbeknownst to him. Shortly after that video, the shirt was seen again on rappers Da Baby and Anuel . “At this point it became apparent that someone had clearly “borrowed” my design, but I had no idea who,” Tory wrote. He later discovered from several friends that Balenciaga had a strikingly similar “Free” t-shirt on their website for an astronomically higher price.

Tory wants no beef and only wants a conversation with a Balenciaga team member to clarify what seems to be a mix-up. “All too often, the little people get stepped on by big brands, and I just want to ensure that this is not another example of that, but rather just a big misunderstanding,” Tory concluded.

Balenciaga, we are waiting.

DON’T MISS…

Guess Pulls ‘G-Logo’ Bag After Fans Call Out Brand For Stealing Telfar’s Design

Should We Stop Supporting Fashion Nova Because They’ve Been Accused Of Stealing Black Designs?

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The Barbiecore Trend Is Bringing This Color Back To Life

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.ICYMI, Barbie is having a major moment. While the beloved Mattel doll has been on store shelves for over 60 years now, never before have we had a fashion movement solely dedicated to all things her.Everywhere you look, it’s Barbie-inspired fashion—and the trend is appropriately being referred to as Barbiecore. High fashion brands like Valentino have debuted pink-centric collections, while mega-celebrities like Meghan Fox, Anne Hathaway, and Kim Kardashian are wearing all-pink, everything-pink, neon-pink ensembles, from mini dresses, knee-high boots, crop tops, leggings—you name...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy