Des Moines Business Record
Gunderson joins ManchesterStory as investment principal
Announced that Nicole Gunderson has joined the Des Moines-based venture capital firm as a principal on its investment team. Gunderson most recently was managing director of the Global Insurance Accelerator in Des Moines, a position that she left earlier this year. “Nicole is an accomplished and dynamic leader in the InsurTech space, having led the Global Insurance Accelerator for the last four years and worked with dozens of InsurTech startups,” said Dave Miles, founding partner of ManchesterStory. “As a senior leader of our seven-member investment team, Nicole will elevate our investment process while further broadening our extensive insurance and technology network.” The creation of this new role coincides with the recent doubling of ManchesterStory’s committed capital through the launch of a second, early stage, insurtech-focused fund backed by 16 insurance carrier partners. Gunderson will be ManchesterStory’s first investment principal, said Matt Kinley, founding partner. “Nicole increases our technology and insurance expertise to the benefit of our portfolio companies, insurance company investors, and all limited partners.” Before joining the Global Insurance Accelerator, Gunderson spent seven years in corporate and investment banking with BMO Capital Markets, and five years with Des Moines fintech company Dwolla in multiple capacities, including vice president of sales and strategy. She has also been an angel investor since 2012. She completed MBA coursework at the Wharton School at the University of.
Des Moines Business Record
New tenant for Crescent Building announced
HomeGrown, a Wichita, Kan.-based breakfast and lunch eatery, will open a location in December in the Crescent Building, Krause+ announced. The Crescent Building is at 555 17th St. in Des Moines. Big Grove Brewery and Taproom is also located in the building, which is owned by the Krause Group, parent company of Krause+.
Des Moines Business Record
Average value of home building permit jumped to $332,937 in July
The average value of a residential building permit in the Des Moines area shot up to $332,937 in July, the highest it’s been since October 2021 when the average permit value was $338,119, a review of communities’ building permit data shows. So far in 2022, the average value...
bleedingheartland.com
The Tom and Ruth Harkin Center: It's official
Julie Gammack first published this piece on her Substack, Julie Gammack’s Iowa Potluck. No, it's not just another new building. It is a liberation movement. Usually, a dedication to a new building isn't big news except for those with a personal stake in the construction. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are pro forma events that give those involved a deserved acknowledgment. Funders show up to congratulate one another.
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm Nebullam has rebranded as Clayton Farms as it expands to the Twin Cities and sets its sights on eastern Iowa and beyond.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
Morning routine: The Slow Down Coffee Co. in Des Moines
Morning routines may seem extra important for coffee shop owners, but for Drew Kelso, they've become the most difficult thing to develop since starting The Slow Down Coffee Co. in Highland Park.In 2020, he left the corporate world to start Slow Down with his wife, Kara. Then the pandemic started, forcing them to be flexible and stray away from any routines.These days, flexibility remains key for Kelso. His typical mornings center around Highland Park, chatting with his neighbors, and just being present in the shop for whatever may come up."We weren't anticipating giant spikes in inflation or COVID lasting into three years and all the supply chain issues with that," Kelso said. "So it just feels like there's always something new every day."⏰ Wake up: 7am — around the time the shop opens. He swapped a car for an e-bike and commutes to the shop everyday.🍳 Breakfast: Kelso waits until he gets to the shop before grabbing coffee and eating a blueberry muffin. "I've been hooked on our Red Eyes lately."📱 What he's reading: Social media, emails and local news. "I just have been pretty much locally focused."
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Daily
ISU Police prepares the public for the worst
The Iowa State University Police Department offers a variety of types of training and courses to educate members of the public on how to respond to evermore prevalent incidents of violence. “We always tell students that you need to think about your personal safety, right? We do a lot here,...
Des Moines Business Record
Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village
The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
kmaland.com
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
KCCI.com
Volunteer fire department in Mahaska County responds to one of its own
BARNES CITY, Iowa — Barnes City is down a volunteer firefighter and a contagious laugh around the station following a medical emergency Saturday in which firefighters responded to try to help one of their own. Gary DeCook, who had served on the Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department for 17...
KCCI.com
Iowa therapist has license revoked after complaint of using student to sell drugs
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale therapist accused of selling drugs to teenagers through a patient is out of a job. KCCI first told you about Joni Hunley's license suspension back in April. According to the Iowa Board of Social Work, Hunley was working at Woodward Community Based Services when...
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack will face trial in Washington, D.C.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol won't get his trial moved to Iowa. That means Doug Jensen will stand trial in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the riots. In a hearing Friday, a judge also...
Waukee death investigation ruled a murder suicide
Update (8/30/2022) WAUKEE, IOWA — Waukee Police say the deaths of two people found dead in home on Monday afternoon were the result of a result murder suicide. Jennifer Greimann, 39, and Dev Puri, 50, were found dead from gunshot wounds at 10:36 am. Police say the shooting deaths appear to be an isolated incident. […]
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
