Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
All Pets Considered celebrates 30 years of success in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty years ago, a pet store opened its doors in Greensboro and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said the general manager of All Pets Considered, Alison Schwartz. "But the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad
Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.
Mount Airy News
Kapps Mill once a hub of activity
This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) Kapps Mill was once bustling with...
My Fox 8
Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
triad-city-beat.com
In the Weeds: An ode to Bull’s Tavern
Decades come and go; they can fly by in an instant. One day, you’re off work on a Friday night, charging from bar to bar, talking your way into shows, shots and other people’s beds. The next, you find yourself in a quaint, ranch-style house with a well-groomed yard and you start to understand what David Byrne was laying down oh so many years ago: “This is not my beautiful house! This is not my beautiful wife!” That’s if you’re lucky. A lot can happen in a decade, flitting as it may be.
Inflation impacts back-to-school shoppers at Tanger Outlets
MEBANE, N.C. — School is officially back in session Monday for most students, which means many families took advantage of this past weekend to do some back-to-school shopping. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to parents at Tanger Outlets Sunday about how inflation has impacted their shopping. It...
Greensboro residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington baker discusses setting boundaries as a Black woman business owner
Business owner and baker Alicia Wingate creating a cake in her store, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes. Alicia Wingate considers herself an artist, but her canvas is a cake. She opened her own business, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes, nine years ago, creating custom desserts for all different occasions. But she said working as a small business owner comes with its challenges, one of which is building trust.
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina
I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
How one local small business is going strong after 30 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 30 years ago a pet store opened its doors and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said general manager Alison Schwartz, "but the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
My 2 Cents: When the prank on your wife backfires
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — So this past weekend I prepared an elaborate prank on my wife. You see, for years I've been saying that I wanted a pet pig. Of course, she never thought I would actually do it. So, I arraigned for the fine folks at Sweet Sampson Farm Animal Rescue to let me borrow an 8-week-old piglet to take home as a joke.
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
