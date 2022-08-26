ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
WFMY NEWS2

All Pets Considered celebrates 30 years of success in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty years ago, a pet store opened its doors in Greensboro and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said the general manager of All Pets Considered, Alison Schwartz. "But the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
The Planking Traveler

My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad

Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.
Lifestyle
Mount Airy News

Kapps Mill once a hub of activity

This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) Kapps Mill was once bustling with...
My Fox 8

Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
FOX8 News

Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: An ode to Bull’s Tavern

Decades come and go; they can fly by in an instant. One day, you’re off work on a Friday night, charging from bar to bar, talking your way into shows, shots and other people’s beds. The next, you find yourself in a quaint, ranch-style house with a well-groomed yard and you start to understand what David Byrne was laying down oh so many years ago: “This is not my beautiful house! This is not my beautiful wife!” That’s if you’re lucky. A lot can happen in a decade, flitting as it may be.
WFMY NEWS2

Inflation impacts back-to-school shoppers at Tanger Outlets

MEBANE, N.C. — School is officially back in session Monday for most students, which means many families took advantage of this past weekend to do some back-to-school shopping. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to parents at Tanger Outlets Sunday about how inflation has impacted their shopping. It...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington baker discusses setting boundaries as a Black woman business owner

Business owner and baker Alicia Wingate creating a cake in her store, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes. Alicia Wingate considers herself an artist, but her canvas is a cake. She opened her own business, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes, nine years ago, creating custom desserts for all different occasions. But she said working as a small business owner comes with its challenges, one of which is building trust.
The Planking Traveler

The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
WFMY NEWS2

How one local small business is going strong after 30 years

WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: When the prank on your wife backfires

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — So this past weekend I prepared an elaborate prank on my wife. You see, for years I've been saying that I wanted a pet pig. Of course, she never thought I would actually do it. So, I arraigned for the fine folks at Sweet Sampson Farm Animal Rescue to let me borrow an 8-week-old piglet to take home as a joke.
