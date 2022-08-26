Read full article on original website
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Astros ace Verlander placed on IL with calf injury
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury. The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption. Verlander’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles. The right-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit Sunday.
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Blue Jays to find success vs. familiar face
Athletics (-105) @ Nationals (-115) The Athletics and Nationals begin a three-game series tonight in a battle between the last-place teams in the AL and NL, respectively. It's hardly the most exciting game or series to get involved in, but an edge is an edge, and I see one with the Athletics.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
theScore
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4
BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove...
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Blue Jays to snap skid vs. Cubs
We're heading for a relatively quiet night in MLB with just 16 of the league's 30 teams set to take the field. Let's look at the best ways to attack the slate with two best bets for Monday's action. Cubs (+200) @ Blue Jays (-240) The Toronto Blue Jays have...
theScore
Bartolo Colon to retire after winter league season
Bartolo Colon is ready to retire from professional baseball. The 49-year-old pitcher said he will hang up his cleats after pitching one more season in winter ball. "God willing, I would like to pitch a couple of games (with Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League) so I can say goodbye to the game of baseball and to all those Dominican fans because they deserve it," Colon said Saturday, according to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa.
MLB・
theScore
What unionization could mean for minor-league baseball players
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday it is launching an effort to unionize minor-league players in affiliated baseball, a group that has lacked anything resembling representation since the early 20th century. Minor leaguers were sent authorization cards Sunday night, the first step in allowing them to vote on MLBPA representation.
MLB・
theScore
Yankees place Chapman on IL with infection caused by tattoo
The New York Yankees placed left-hander Aroldis Chapman on the injured list due to an infection in his leg that stemmed from a tattoo, the team announced Saturday. The tattoo was a portrait of Chapman's sister, according to YES Network's Michael Kay. Chapman hasn't pitched since Aug. 19, in part...
Dodgers: Urias Holds it Down on Defense While Offense Came Alive on Sunday
The Dodgers lost a tough one last night against Miami’s best pitcher and one of the best pitchers in the league, Sandy Alcantara. However, today LA had their lefty ace on the mound, Julio Urias, and he pitched like the Cy Young candidate he should be. Urias shoved against...
7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win
The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
theScore
Eagles acquire Gardner-Johnson from Saints
The New Orleans Saints have traded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Tuesday. New Orleans will receive the Eagles' 2023 fifth-round pick and the lower of Philadelphia's two 2024 sixth-rounders in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round selection, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
theScore
Report: Steelers expect to keep Rudolph despite trade interest
The Pittsburgh Steelers have no intention of trading away quarterback Mason Rudolph despite receiving recent trade interest from multiple teams, a source told The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters, Pittsburgh would only consider trading the 27-year-old if it received a very...
theScore
Celtics' Gallinari out indefinitely after tearing meniscus
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is out indefinitely after sustaining a meniscus tear in his left knee during Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying match Saturday against Georgia, the Italian national team announced Sunday. As a result, Gallinari will miss the upcoming EuroBasket tournament, which begins Thursday. The non-contact injury occurred...
