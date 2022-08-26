ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 15

Related
12tomatoes.com

Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Cheeseburger Pie

Calling all comfort food lovers—cheeseburger pie is here to satisfy all of your cravings. Hearty ground beef is cooked until browned and crumbly with plenty of sweet yellow onion and just a little Worcestershire for a rich, savory kick. Throw in plenty of cheese and top it with pickles, ketchup or even try burger sauce and you've got big burger flavor without going to a diner. Just grab your favorite pie dish, and let's get started!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casserole#Topper#Hot Topic#Sandwiches#Turkey#Food Drink
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
thepioneerwoman.com

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
RECIPES
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Salon

7 bakery items newly spotted at Costco warehouses

In addition to its menu of food court favorites, Costco flaunts an affordable and impressive assortment of baked goods. Cookies by the dozen, decadent layer cakes and seasonal pies are just a few mouth-watering goodies readily available at the warehouse. Costco's dessert delicacies are typically found in its popular bakery...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy