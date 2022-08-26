ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
kyma.com

Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley

08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...

