Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAbigail's AdventuresLos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Fire burning in 100 acres of brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain
Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in West Covina at midnight. The crash happened on the westbound freeway at Vincent Avenue. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Firefighters battling wildfires in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa
Two brush fires erupted in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters.
Freeway closed in DTLA after person jumps from overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles today, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
Alleged robber shot by Norco store owner denied home detention request
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision
The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised beyond their goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses. “I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is...
onscene.tv
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
45-Year-Old Derrick Deon Flanders Killed In A Pedestrain Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
According to the Huntington Police, a man was killed in a pedestrian accident on Saturday morning. At around 5:30 am, a police SUV driven by a 22-years-old officer struck a pedestrian on North Pacific Avenue and Broadway in [..]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
spectrumnews1.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
Comments / 0