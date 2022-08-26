Read full article on original website
theScore
Red Sox president: Cora, Bloom will return next season
Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy doesn't intend to dismiss manager Alex Cora or chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom despite a disappointing season. "I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back. And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group," Kennedy said Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "That direction is continuing to build for the future but also continuing to invest at the major-league level."
theScore
Astros place Cy Young favorite Verlander on IL with calf injury
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list with a right calf injury, the team announced Tuesday. Verlander left his last start early after suffering the ailment while trying to cover first base. "It is an injury. It's nothing new," Verlander said, according to Chandler Rome...
theScore
Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-1
MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday. Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break.
theScore
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4
BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove...
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Blue Jays to find success vs. familiar face
Athletics (-105) @ Nationals (-115) The Athletics and Nationals begin a three-game series tonight in a battle between the last-place teams in the AL and NL, respectively. It's hardly the most exciting game or series to get involved in, but an edge is an edge, and I see one with the Athletics.
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Blue Jays to snap skid vs. Cubs
We're heading for a relatively quiet night in MLB with just 16 of the league's 30 teams set to take the field. Let's look at the best ways to attack the slate with two best bets for Monday's action. Cubs (+200) @ Blue Jays (-240) The Toronto Blue Jays have...
theScore
What unionization could mean for minor-league baseball players
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday it is launching an effort to unionize minor-league players in affiliated baseball, a group that has lacked anything resembling representation since the early 20th century. Minor leaguers were sent authorization cards Sunday night, the first step in allowing them to vote on MLBPA representation.
theScore
Bartolo Colon to retire after winter league season
Bartolo Colon is ready to retire from professional baseball. The 49-year-old pitcher said he will hang up his cleats after pitching one more season in winter ball. "God willing, I would like to pitch a couple of games (with Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League) so I can say goodbye to the game of baseball and to all those Dominican fans because they deserve it," Colon said Saturday, according to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa.
theScore
10 NFL veterans who could be traded or cut as teams finalize rosters
Here, theScore evaluates 10 notable names who could be released or traded ahead of the NFL's Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. No player has been the subject of more trade speculation this offseason than Garoppolo, but all that talk has come to nothing so far. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's future is even murkier than it was at the end of last season after nearly every potential suitor solidified its quarterback room while Garoppolo recovered from shoulder surgery. San Francisco has said it's willing to pay Garoppolo's salary rather than cut him, but it's likely a bluff to keep his trade market alive. Keeping Garoppolo will only undermine Trey Lance's position if the youngster struggles. At this stage, Garoppolo would do well to push for his release and position himself as the go-to option for the first contender to lose its starter.
NFL・
theScore
Judge hits 50th, Yankees fall to Angels for 17th loss in August
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered...
NBA All-Star John Wall considered suicide after injury and mother’s death
John Wall said he considered taking his own life during a time in the past three years when he was dealing with a torn achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer and is eager...
theScore
Atkins after Angels sweep Jays: 'Expecting perfection' is a trap
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn't ready to hit the panic button after his team was outscored 22-3 in a three-game sweep at home by the Los Angeles Angels. "It can become easy to fall in the trap of expecting perfection from human beings, which isn't going to happen," Atkins said Monday, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
theScore
Yankees place Chapman on IL with infection caused by tattoo
The New York Yankees placed left-hander Aroldis Chapman on the injured list due to an infection in his leg that stemmed from a tattoo, the team announced Saturday. The tattoo was a portrait of Chapman's sister, according to YES Network's Michael Kay. Chapman hasn't pitched since Aug. 19, in part...
theScore
Ohtani pitches 7 crisp innings as Angels shut out Blue Jays again
TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday. Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win.
theScore
Smith, Niemann among 6 players debuting at LIV event in Boston
Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players set to make their LIV Golf debuts this weekend in Boston, the circuit announced Tuesday. Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri, and Cameron Tringale will also tee it up in the breakaway league for the first time at The International.
theScore
Votto hopes for return to form: I don't view myself as a backup
As long as he's able to play at the level he's accustomed to, Joey Votto has no intention of hanging up his spikes. In order to do that, however, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman acknowledged he'll have to up his game next year once he returns from shoulder surgery. "If...
theScore
LeBron, Bronny never discussed plan to play together in NBA
When LeBron James declared his intent to suit up alongside his son Bronny for his final NBA season, it turns out the two never spoke about such a plan before the four-time Finals MVP's announcement during All-Star Weekend in February. "We don't even really talk about the future too much,"...
NBA・
theScore
Giroux drawing motivation from doubt ahead of Senators debut
New Ottawa Senators center Claude Giroux may be 34 years old and past the prime of his career, but the veteran is just as driven as ever heading into his first season in Canada's capital. "Every summer, I find ways to motivate myself. This year, it's pretty easy to motivate...
NHL・
theScore
Mets owner will do 'whatever we can' to keep deGrom
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to see right-hander Jacob deGrom pitching for his team next season and he's willing to do whatever it takes to retain the two-time National League Cy Young winner, who can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2022 campaign. "Listen,...
theScore
McIlroy: I hate what LIV saga is doing to golf
Fresh off the heels of winning the third FedEx Cup title of his career, Rory McIlroy took aim at LIV Golf and how it's dividing the sport. "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do," McIlroy said, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. "Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.
GOLF・
