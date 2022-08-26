You could say that every Bugatti pays tribute to the marque’s past, but that’s especially true of the Chiron Sport 110 Ans. Introduced in early 2019, the one-of-20 hypercar was specifically designed to celebrate the French brand’s 110th anniversary. And now an example of one of the most exclusive street-legal Chirons ever built has been listed for sale by RM Sotheby’s. Not every automaker is fortunate enough to make it to 110. Bugatti knows this better than most, having been defunct for a decent chunk of the second half of the 20th century. Because of this, the marque wasn’t about to let...

BUYING CARS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO