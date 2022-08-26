Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be clearing trees from the right-of-way on FM 1845 and FM 3053. Crews will also be cutting high edges on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135 N. Expect flaggers controlling traffic. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A sweeper and herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county. Click this link for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
ktbb.com
Tyler road work project starts this week
TYLER — Contractors have a five day project set up. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.
ktbb.com
Tyler police: Pedestrian dies after leg is severed in train accident
TYLER – Tyler police report a person has died after his leg was severed in a Monday accident involving a train. According to our news partner KETK, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street, near the overpass, shortly after 9 a.m. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews arrived. He died after being transported to a local hospital. According to Tyler police, the original call came in from railroad dispatch and a second call came from a train operator. Police say the case is still under investigation.
ktbb.com
City proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements in 2023
TYLER — The City of Tyler is proposing $9,206,000 in drainage improvements in fiscal year 2023. Six projects are proposed to be funded through the FY 2023 budget. These projects total $926,000, according to information from the city. They include work at Indian Creek and Loop 323, Willow Creek on North Parkdale Drive and Loop 323, storm drain improvements on South Bois D’Arc Avenue and Park Heights Circle, and inlet boxes on South Glenwood Boulevard and Grove Street. Additionally, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Half-Cent Sales Tax Program Annual Work Plan includes funding in the amount of $8,280,000 for four projects. They include repairs and improvements to the drainage system, stabilizing an area of West Mud Creek near the 1500 block of Rice Road, and work on West Mud Creek at Keaton Avenue, and from De Charles Street to Wynnwood Drive.
ktbb.com
Kilgore ISD votes in favor of guardian program
KILGORE — Kilgore ISD will join the list of East Texas schools that will implement the state’s guardian program for this new year. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Andy Baker said they are ready to beef up its campus safety measures. According to our news partner KETK, Baker said all school districts are concerned about what happened in Uvalde. He said with the guardian plan, it allows schools to reevaluate how safe their campuses are and how they can be improved. “This community has given us charge of their kiddos for many, many years and they trusted us to educate them and to keep them safe, and this is just one more step that we believe is necessary at this point in time to continue that trust and to keep them all safe,” said Baker. The program’s purpose is to have a limited number of qualified and trained district employees who are armed with concealed guns on campus during school hours. Kilgore ISD is also adding more school security officers. Other schools participating in the guardian program include Pine Tree, Hallsville and Tyler ISD.
ktbb.com
East Texas housing market cooling down
TYLER – Over the last few years, the housing inventory hasn’t kept up with demand. According to our news partner KETK, a new house listing would receive multiple offers in just hours, most above asking price, but now the market has flipped. “The housing market definitely is slowing down,” said Luis Torres, Senior Business Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Economy expert Luis Torres with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says the housing market during the pandemic was on a roll. “The major driver of seeing such a hot housing market during the pandemic, was historical low mortgage rates that we show during that period,” said Torres. He spoke at UT Tyler recently about why he thinks interest and mortgage rates rising are now causing the market to cool off.
