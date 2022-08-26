Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
One killed in crash near Osceola
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash along Nebraska 92 at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Suburban was westbound on Nebraska 92 when it crossed the center line and...
Meth distribution case sent to district court
The case of a 43-year-old Hastings woman accused of selling methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court. Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case against Abby McTee on Aug. 25 after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. McTee, whose last known address was...
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest High School’s 54-year-old...
