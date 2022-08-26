Read full article on original website
Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
Washington County Tennessee Commissioners Approve Opioid Settlement Funding
Seven, local organizations in Washington County, Tennessee are receiving between ten thousand and almost two million dollars from a regional opioid lawsuit. After months of reviewing applications of potential recipients four million dollars was approved for drug rehabilitation support in the region. Several projects are planned including ETSU’s efforts to start a recovery center in Johnson City and a regional treatment center planned by local judges at the old Roan Mountain prison annex.
KFD: Bearden Middle School students return to class after evacuation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students are back in class at Bearden Middle School after being evacuated due to a natural gas leak in the parking lot area, a tweet from the Knoxville Fire Department said. The Knoxville Utilities Board secured the gas leak and no children are hurt, according to...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 injured in off-duty ‘zoomies’
A Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 is on two weeks of bed rest following an off duty injury.
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
18-Year-Old Arrested After Bringing Gun On School Campus
An 18-year-old is arrested for bringing an assault rifle onto a Knoxville school campus. An incident report obtained by TV News Partner WVLT shows the arrest address was for the Christian Academy of Knoxville. According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge was armed and going...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
THP: Voted best of February for AAST calendar
The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.
Morristown police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Monday it was looking for a 47-year-old woman who was missing. Officials said Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy told a person that her vehicle broke down in south Morristown on Saturday. But when that person arrived at the car, police said Ivy was not there.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Passion for flying: Family remembers pilot after fatal plane crash
A deadly plane crash that took place at the Campbell County Airport has left the community and the family of the pilot, Jimmy Cole, grieving the tragic loss.
Scott Co. deputies arrest man after escaping pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tennessee has been captured and arrested at the Sadiesville Loves truck stop. Kentucky State police have charged him in connection with an overnight pursuit. ORIGINAL: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office have been searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to...
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. This comes after Lucas and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a car on Aug. 1. Lucas and Nicole were attempting to fix a chain on a miniature...
1 Killed In Fatal Plane Crash At Tennessee Airport
Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.
Loved ones remember 14-year-old after tragic drowning at Douglas Lake
A family in White Pine and their close friends are devastated after losing a beloved 14-year-old who drowned Thursday in Douglas Lake.
