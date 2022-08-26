ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

WBIR

Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Tennessee Accidents
supertalk929.com

Washington County Tennessee Commissioners Approve Opioid Settlement Funding

Seven, local organizations in Washington County, Tennessee are receiving between ten thousand and almost two million dollars from a regional opioid lawsuit. After months of reviewing applications of potential recipients four million dollars was approved for drug rehabilitation support in the region. Several projects are planned including ETSU’s efforts to start a recovery center in Johnson City and a regional treatment center planned by local judges at the old Roan Mountain prison annex.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

18-Year-Old Arrested After Bringing Gun On School Campus

An 18-year-old is arrested for bringing an assault rifle onto a Knoxville school campus. An incident report obtained by TV News Partner WVLT shows the arrest address was for the Christian Academy of Knoxville. According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge was armed and going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Morristown police searching for woman last seen on Sunday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Monday it was looking for a 47-year-old woman who was missing. Officials said Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy told a person that her vehicle broke down in south Morristown on Saturday. But when that person arrived at the car, police said Ivy was not there.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

Scott Co. deputies arrest man after escaping pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tennessee has been captured and arrested at the Sadiesville Loves truck stop. Kentucky State police have charged him in connection with an overnight pursuit. ORIGINAL: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office have been searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

