and sometimes even when u tell a doctor that something is wrong they don't listen or they say its nothing to worry a bout but hears the thing the doctors only see us for a limited amount of time wevelived with are bodies are whole life we know when something doesn't feel right or something isn't working right
I have been with my primary care doc for over 4 years, never missed an appointment, am compliant with meds, etc. I am double vaxxed and boosted but, unfortunately, developed Covid and was pretty sick. I phoned for an appointment but no call was returned. Phoned again the next day, still no call back. Third day I slept through office hours. Fourth day I was feeling better and continued to improve. Never saw my doctor. Now he is going to wonder why I am finding another primary care. This is why doctors lose patients.
