The Detroit Free Press

UAW applauds labor board ruling that Tesla violated workers' rights

The UAW on Tuesday called a decision by the National Labor Relations Board against Tesla a victory for the labor movement. The NLRB ruled Monday that "that it was unlawful for Tesla to maintain a policy requiring employees to wear a plain black T-shirt or one imprinted with the employer’s logo, thus prohibiting employees from substituting a shirt bearing union insignia" in its factory.
