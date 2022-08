SANDUSKY, OH. – For the second to last event of the 2022 NPFL season, the anglers and their families make their way back to the North country to take on Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. Sandusky Bay will make for the second ever Great Lakes event in NPFL history and is shaping up to be the smallmouth slugfest that would…

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO