Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Peripheral Neuropathies: On Pins and Needles
Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. (@ChutkaMD) Guest: Julie A. Khoury, M.D. Peripheral neuropathy is a relatively common neurologic condition we frequently see in primary care. Some patients may describe the symptoms as paresthesias and they represent a minor nuisance, however others may have very painful dysesthesias. Since some peripheral neuropathies are reversible, we need to know when to suspect a peripheral neuropathy, how to evaluate patients who have them and the possible treatment options. We’ll discuss peripheral neuropathies in this podcast with Julie A. Khoury, M.D., a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Amplify Nursing: How historical perspectives shape the landscape of healthcare practice today
Amplify Nursing: How historical perspectives shape the landscape of healthcare practice today. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Dr. Julie Fairman, Professor of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Dr. Fairman is a renowned nurse historian who has made significant contributions in studying how 20th-century healthcare issues have influenced current nursing and health care trends. Her remarkable career has sparked a new paradigm for studying the history of health care and health policy, with her current research focusing on the intersection of the Civil Rights Movement.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Share Your Story: Martha Tettenborn
Martha Tettenborn is a registered dietitian, low-carb health coach, and a recent ovarian cancer survivor. She used nutritional strategies to dramatically reduce her side effects from chemotherapy and Martha is on a mission to share this information with others facing chemo. 02:35: It was like I was laying on an...
Comments / 0