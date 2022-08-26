Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. (@ChutkaMD) Guest: Julie A. Khoury, M.D. Peripheral neuropathy is a relatively common neurologic condition we frequently see in primary care. Some patients may describe the symptoms as paresthesias and they represent a minor nuisance, however others may have very painful dysesthesias. Since some peripheral neuropathies are reversible, we need to know when to suspect a peripheral neuropathy, how to evaluate patients who have them and the possible treatment options. We’ll discuss peripheral neuropathies in this podcast with Julie A. Khoury, M.D., a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

