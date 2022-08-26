Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
After 49 Years New York State Rejects Having Catholic Mass at NY State Fair
"After 49 years the State of New York rejects having a Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair. Apparently the Governor of the State of New York has taken away the religious freedom for the workers of the State Fair and the people who attend the fair." Listen to Ed Weber, Pastoral Council Facilitator, Saint Marianne Cope Parish on Syracuse's Morning News!
iheart.com
Hearing on governor kidnapping suspects underway in Antrim County
TRAVERSE CITY (WOOD-AM) - A judge is hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial in Antrim County related to the the plot to kidnap the governor. the governor's vacation home is located in Antrim County. Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null are from Michigan....
iheart.com
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
iheart.com
URGENT! Texas Education Under Siege! | The Bottom Line with Jaco Booyens
Jaco Booyens breaks down the TEKS educational code being applied in the state of Texas, while other versions are being applied in states all over the country. TEKS stands for Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. This is going to fundamentally change what children will be taught in the classroom, departing from traditional values.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
'Do Not Drink The Water': Mississippi Governor Warns Residents
"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes," Reeves said. "Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family." Reeves said he plans to declare a state of emergency as state authorities attempt to distribute water...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
iheart.com
Governor Declares Wildfire State Of Emergency
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency yesterday due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. Much of the state continues to experience high temperatures, wind, storms with dry lightning, and persistent drought. With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for continued warm and dry conditions—and with many parts of the state in drought emergencies—the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.
iheart.com
Iowa Farmer Trapped In Grain Bin For 24 Hours
(Hardin County, IA) -- A northern Iowa farmer is recovering after being trapped in a grain bin near Iowa Falls for nearly 24-hours. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor found the farmer mid-Friday morning and called 9-1-1. Sheriff Dave McDaniel says they notified all available first responders and rescued the man within about an hour. He says crews had to cut into the bin in three locations to remove grain.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana
>Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf wants to legalize the use of recreational marijuana by adults. Governor Wolf said today that too many Pennsylvanians are locked up for marijuana offenses. He claims they're not violent and aren't a threat to their communities. Wolf says it's time to decriminalize the use of marijuana.
iheart.com
Several People Killed As Severe Storms Blow Through Midwest, South
At least three people, including two children, were killed as a series of severe storms moved across the Midwest and South on Monday (August 29) night. The storms brought heavy rains, hail, and wind gusts of up to 80 mph and left nearly one million people without power. A 14-year-old...
iheart.com
Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
iheart.com
State Ends Free School Meals Program
A program that provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all students in Rhode Island has ended. It was launched two years ago to ease financial pressures on families caused by the pandemic. Free and reduced school meals will still be available for children whose families qualify and apply for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Woman arrested, boyfriend sought in Kent County abuse case
CUTLERVILLE (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old woman is facing child abuse charges after prosecutors say she and her boyfriend malnourished and abused her adopted daughter at their home in Cutlerville. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Wilma Edwards brought the girl to the hospital in serious condition. Sheriff's deputies say she...
iheart.com
Suspect in Algoma Twp. bank robbery arrested
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man from Cadillac for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a Wexford County home following a search warrant, and is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.
Comments / 0