Detroit, MI

Natalya’s Sister Jenni Neidhart Shakes A Football In Super Revealing Video Drop

Jenni Neidhart is the younger sister of WWE superstar Natalya. The sisters love to tease the internet wrestling community with their super skimpy photo drops. Jenni, in particular, has now managed to garner a lot of fanfare online. Fans also know very well that Natalya and her sister Jenni love...
Seth Rollins Drags Matt Riddle’s Divorce Into Their Feud During Raw This Week

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle want to destroy each other, and there’s no arguing that. The two superstars have been at war with each other since The Visionary destroyed The Original Bro at Madison Square Garden. Tonight, he made things extremely personal. Rollins and Riddle were interviewed by Corey...
WWE Security Confiscates Sign Trashing Sasha Banks During Raw

Sasha Banks faced her fair share of critics despite being regarded by most as one of the greatest performers of the past ten years. Many fans are critical of her tendency to occasionally make mistakes in the ring. A fan recently held up an offensive sign against Banks which was immediately confiscated by the security.
PITTSBURGH, PA

