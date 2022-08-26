Read full article on original website
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his family
Update: The Officer has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, a Harris County Precinct 3 Constable. An officer driving down Madera Run Pkwy in was shot and killed by an unknown suspect Sunday evening in the Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston, located in northeast Harris County.
Harris County Constable deputy's family speaks out after he was gunned down on Sunday
HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s parents are speaking out to honor their son and in hopes of catching his killer. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while off duty in northeast Harris County near West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputy Ursin was in...
Deputy constable killed while picking up food for his family in Atascocita area, Precinct 3 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton. “It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of...
Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said. Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of...
Man, 73, pretending to be cop offers money to women at shelter, trying to lure them inside vehicle, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who was pretending to be a police officer is wanted after attempting to solicit women into his vehicle at a local women’s shelter, according to court documents. Robert Cleophus White, 73, has been charged with impersonating a public servant, docs show. The incident was...
Suspect out on bond breaks into home, creeps into sleeping 13-year-old’s bedroom, pulls girl’s hair, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect went to great lengths to break into a family’s home, then lock himself inside a bedroom with their sleeping teenage daughter, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The terrifying ordeal happened Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake...
Clerk pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground by robbery suspects in Baytown, police say
A man and a woman are wanted after a Dollar General employee was assaulted in Baytown earlier this month.
Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before
HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July. According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.
HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment
"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," a family member said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Person struck, killed while trying to push vehicle off 290 main lanes, sheriff says
The outbound lanes of US 290 in the Hockley area were shut down Sunday due to a deadly crash. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said people were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes when they were struck by another vehicle. One person died at the scene and another person...
Man shot to death after suspect allegedly rides up in scooter and starts shooting, deputies say
Two men reportedly told Harris County deputies they were standing in the roadway when the suspect rode up in a scooter and began shooting at them.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 24400 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to...
Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking in at 2:19 a.m. and stealing electronics totaling up to $20,145.75.
4 dead in Houston shooting after evicted tenant sets fire to lure neighbors into ambush
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
Katy mom says her 15-year-old drug addicted daughter was missing for more than 2 months while in CPS custody
HOUSTON - Instead of placing the 15-year-old in a drug treatment facility, CPS housed the girl in a hotel and a CPS office, where her mother says she snorted Xanax. "You have this organization that has all of these resources, and they are supposed to protect children. And in reality, they are not protecting children. They are harming children," said the 15-year-old girl's mother, Jenifer Knighton.
