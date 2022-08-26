ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
cw39.com

Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before

HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July. According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM

A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy mom says her 15-year-old drug addicted daughter was missing for more than 2 months while in CPS custody

HOUSTON - Instead of placing the 15-year-old in a drug treatment facility, CPS housed the girl in a hotel and a CPS office, where her mother says she snorted Xanax. "You have this organization that has all of these resources, and they are supposed to protect children. And in reality, they are not protecting children. They are harming children," said the 15-year-old girl's mother, Jenifer Knighton.
KATY, TX

