Houston, TX

cw39.com

Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
SEABROOK, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Lake Houston Young Professionals happy hour 8/31/22

Lake Houston Young Professionals happy hour 8/31/22. Join Lake Houston Young Professionals at Green Oaks Tavern for the next happy hour on 8/31/22 for drinks, networking, and fun from 5pm-7pm!. Lake Houston Young Professionals is designed to create a space for networking while engaging and growing the communities young professionals...
HUMBLE, TX
spacecityweather.com

A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston

Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes

HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
HOUSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
travelnoire.com

Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot

Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX

