Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
cw39.com
Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
cw39.com
Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week
SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
kingwood.com
Lake Houston Young Professionals happy hour 8/31/22
Lake Houston Young Professionals happy hour 8/31/22. Join Lake Houston Young Professionals at Green Oaks Tavern for the next happy hour on 8/31/22 for drinks, networking, and fun from 5pm-7pm!. Lake Houston Young Professionals is designed to create a space for networking while engaging and growing the communities young professionals...
msn.com
After 9 years of saving, Houston woman completes dream remodel of Garden Oaks home
A decade ago when Karen Lippe decided to buy a house, she found what she wanted in the first place she looked – in Garden Oaks, a neighborhood with mostly 1940s-era homes, sprawling trees and friendly neighbors. 1/23 SLIDES © French Blue Photography. After 9 years of saving,...
spacecityweather.com
A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston
Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Good eats, great times at all the Herrera family restaurants
The Herrera family runs four of the most popular restaurants in Cypress, but success didn't always come easy.
fox26houston.com
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes
HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas
The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
travelnoire.com
Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot
Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
