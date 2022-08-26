Read full article on original website
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense
Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster. The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense...
Giants could trade notable receiver?
The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
Minnesota Vikings discussing Alexander Mattison trade: 3 potential suitors
To the surprise of no one, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly listening to trade requests for their backup running back
Kenny Golladay’s cryptic gesture adds intrigue to WR status ahead of final roster cut
The New York Giants are about to trim down further their roster size to just 53 players, with the 2022 NFL preseason over and the 2022 NFL regular season just less than a couple of weeks away. Among the most interesting figures to monitor ahead of the roster cut is Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, whose stint with the team has been an utter disappointment, thus far. While Golladay is definitely a talented downfield target, his ability to stay healthy as well as his consistency have always been big question marks.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly releasing running back Sony Michel, per Greg Auman. Miami made a number of other cuts on Monday, however, Michel’s stood out. The former New England Patriots running back was expected by many around the league to at least make the team. Sony Michel signed with Miami earlier in the offseason. […] The post Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Tyrod Taylor gets injury update from Brian Daboll after Giants’ preseason finale vs. Jets
New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor sparked plenty of concerns on Sunday after sustaining a scary-looking injury against the New York Jets. However, head coach Brian Daboll is optimistic the issue is not significant. Taylor suffered from a back injury after a massive hit from Michael Clemons late in the...
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Releasing WR Preston Williams
According to Pelissero, multiple teams reached out over the last few weeks about a possible trade for Williams. However, it appears as though no one came close to a deal. Williams, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.
Jaguars trade wideout Laviska Shenault to Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers, Ian Rapoport reports. A second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Shenault struggled to find a consistent role with Jags during their tumultuous past two seasons. The Jaguars brought in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency this offseason to bolster their wide receiver room, so the Panthers may be able to offer the young receiver more playing time alongside D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall.
Sauce Gardner has absolutely perfect endorsement deal
There might not be a more perfect partnership in the entire NFL than the one New York Jets cornerback Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner just announced with Buffalo Wild Wings. Sauce Gardner, who was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to create a smokey, sweet and spicy BBQ sauce that will be fittingly named “Sauce sauce.” Additionally, Gardner will be holding an event in New Jersey where he will autograph items with sauce.
