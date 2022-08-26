Read full article on original website
PWMania
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
PWMania
WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge
The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end. According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
PWMania
Sasha Banks and Naomi Expected to Make Their WWE Soon Very Soon
It would appear that WWE fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer before Sasha Banks and Naomi make their way back to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Banks and Naomi had agreed to return to the company with Triple H taking over creative duties. Before bringing them back to television, WWE has been waiting for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to finish so they can determine the winners.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
411mania.com
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Potentially Injured During SmackDown Taping
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, a "last chance" fatal-four-way tag team match took place as part of the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. While most of the match went smoothly, the ending had many people worried about Nikki A.S.H.'s knee. After receiving a superplex from Dana Brooke onto the other participants outside the ring, A.S.H. immediately grabbed her knee and had trouble returning to the ring. Sonya Deville quickly threw Nikki into the ring and pinned her, winning the match for herself and Natalya.
