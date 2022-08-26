What's Up in the Albemarle: Camden Dems to host meet-and-greet for candidates

TODAY

Dem candidates

The Camden County Democratic party will host a meet-and-greet for candidates for state, local and federal office at the Camden County Senior Center from noon to 4 p.m. Candidates expected to speak between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include Karla Evans Brooks, a write-in candidate for Camden County clerk of Superior Court; Superior Court Judge Eula Reid; Claywood Wilson, candidate for Currituck County commissioner; Valerie Jordan, candidate for state Senate in District 3; Barbara Gaskins, candidate for U.S. Congress in the 3rd District; and state Rep. Howard Hunter of Ahoskie.

Bridge ribbon cutting

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebration completion of the new Hertford S Bridge project across the Perquimans River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following a ceremony, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to walk or ride across the bridge. The bridge will not be open to vehicles for several weeks.

Back to School Bash

The 15th annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day hosted by Eleanora Butts will be held at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature games, free food and free school supplies.

SUNDAY

Back 2 School Bash

WRVS and its partners, W18BB-TV, the Elizabeth City Police Department, and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department, will host the 11th annual Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive at the R.L. Vaughan Center at ECSU from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Computer programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel, a PowerPoint program on Tuesday and an email program on Wednesday. All programs are at 4 p.m.

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Mayor Kirk Rivers will be the speaker.

TUESDAY

Camden Library

Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Music on Green

Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasquotank library

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs at 10 a.m.

EC road closing

West Main Street Extended between Jackson Lane and Jessup Lane will be closed by the N.C. Department of Transportation for a crossline replacement from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through the area while the road is closed.

WEDNESDAY

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Forrest Park Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” at 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

First Friday ArtWalk

First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shiners fundraiser

The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at the Eureka Masonic Lodge at 218 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10. Contact: 339-5461.

UPCOMING

Disabled veterans

The KJ Eyers Chapter 64 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at the Chief Petty Officers Club building at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-1067.

History for Lunch

Bill Barber, historian and author of “Tyrrell Timber: A History of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richard Cedar Works,” will be the History for Lunch speaker at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon. Barber will discuss the boom in the timber business across northeastern North Carolina from 1880s through the early 1920s. Register for the event at the museum’s website or Facebook page.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylor Mueller cuts ribbon

Taylor Mueller Realty will host a ribbon cutting at its location at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cub Scout breakfast

Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.