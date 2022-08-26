ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fiu.edu

Alumnus completes prestigious pre-law program at Harvard

Daniel Simon '22 gained valuable experience as he prepared for law school through the exclusive TRIALS program. Just a few months after graduating from FIU, Daniel Simon ’22 packed his bags and headed for Harvard to complete a top-notch program that will prepare him for his future: law school.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams

Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase

Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fiu.edu

The Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival returned to spice up Black businesses

When Alexis Brown first started the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival (BPF&WF), she discovered that there were more than 200 black-owned businesses in South Florida. From that, Brown — the co-founder of the BPF&WF and Social Xchange Miami, an event company that she co-founded with Joel Franklin — believed she had more than enough to start a Black restaurant food festival.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Former All-State Preps Athlete Caught Carrying Loaded Gun in Coral Springs

A former wrestling champion and All-State football player at Coral Springs High School was arrested last week for carrying a concealed firearm in his car, court records show. Willy Volmar, 20, of 8219 Shadow Wood Blvd., was driving his black Honda Civic in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on Aug. 20 when Coral Springs Police pulled him over, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Baker McKenzie Moving Miami Office to 55-Floor Tower in City (1)

Baker McKenzie is moving its Miami operation to a 55-story tower under construction that is already drawing finance and tech companies descending on the city, the building’s developers said Monday. The firm plans 18,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell in the city’s financial district, developers OKO...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL

