WSVN-TV
Teammates and coaches reflect on death of 22-year-old FIU football player Luke Knox
MIAMI (WSVN) - Since the passing of 22-year-old FIU linebacker Luke Knox, Monday was the first time his teammates and coaches had a chance to let people know how much Knox meant to the program. “He would brighten up any room, really. Luke was always high energy,” said Dorian Hall....
fiu.edu
Alumnus completes prestigious pre-law program at Harvard
Daniel Simon '22 gained valuable experience as he prepared for law school through the exclusive TRIALS program. Just a few months after graduating from FIU, Daniel Simon ’22 packed his bags and headed for Harvard to complete a top-notch program that will prepare him for his future: law school.
Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams
Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022
Florida Memorial got off to a great start and was able to hold off Edward Waters for a win in the Big Cat Classic. The post Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase
Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
fiu.edu
The Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival returned to spice up Black businesses
When Alexis Brown first started the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival (BPF&WF), she discovered that there were more than 200 black-owned businesses in South Florida. From that, Brown — the co-founder of the BPF&WF and Social Xchange Miami, an event company that she co-founded with Joel Franklin — believed she had more than enough to start a Black restaurant food festival.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bodega, Freddy's Speakeasy, and Kuba On the Bay
Miami's latest round of openings includes a wine bar and bistro, a fifth location for Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coconut Grove, and the debut of a new speakeasy cocktail lounge inside the InterContinental Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. A Love Story...
Former All-State Preps Athlete Caught Carrying Loaded Gun in Coral Springs
A former wrestling champion and All-State football player at Coral Springs High School was arrested last week for carrying a concealed firearm in his car, court records show. Willy Volmar, 20, of 8219 Shadow Wood Blvd., was driving his black Honda Civic in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on Aug. 20 when Coral Springs Police pulled him over, according to an arrest affidavit.
islandernews.com
Both FL gubernatorial candidates choose Hispanic women from Miami-Dade as running mates
Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Luxury watch theft suspect extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
bloomberglaw.com
Baker McKenzie Moving Miami Office to 55-Floor Tower in City (1)
Baker McKenzie is moving its Miami operation to a 55-story tower under construction that is already drawing finance and tech companies descending on the city, the building’s developers said Monday. The firm plans 18,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell in the city’s financial district, developers OKO...
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
niceville.com
Florida divers cited for allegedly taking too many lobsters, other violations
FLORIDA – A fisheries inspection at a dock in Broward County by an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ended with citations being issued for alleged lobstering violations, the FWC has announced. According to the FWC, when officer Marina Hammad was on patrol, she saw...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
