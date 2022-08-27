ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County.

CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban.

That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt.

Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.

The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.

So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.

Rochelle
4d ago

Now mom's and Dads, Don't forget gentle parenting. Take little Miss 13yr. old and hug and kiss her and take her for ice cream. I'm sure she's just stressed. 😆 Be sure to let her know where the keys are to the new car, and tell her not to touch...or she'll get TWO ICE CREAMS!THIS WAS ALL SARCASM for those that don't speak my language

Reply(41)
387
Coraline Edwards
3d ago

Stop being so lenient on young criminals. Yes, she is a criminal. She stole a car and caused bodily injury to multiple people. Give them harsh penalties and maybe, just maybe others won't want to follow in their footsteps.

Reply(12)
314
J. Alizzi
5d ago

If that were my kid, I'd have the police go through all of the steps to book her in jail and make her spend the night. Consequences.

Reply(30)
330
