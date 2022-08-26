Read full article on original website
kafe.com
Former WWU Student Murder Trial Begins
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The trial of a former WWU student accused of murder began this morning (Monday) in Whatcom County Superior Court. 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, in August 2019. KGMI reported that Galvan entered an apartment on 20th St through...
Recovery work continues on wreck of fishing boat that sank in San Juan Island
Recovery work continues on the wreck of a fishing boat that sank off the west coast of San Juan Island on August 13th. The Coast Guard says a salvage team has anchored a barge with a crane at the site, and divers are preparing for the dangerous job of getting the wreckage ready to be lifted from the bottom.
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
