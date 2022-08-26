ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident. According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Outer Loop at New Cut Road. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in wrong-way crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south. Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany

The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WDBO

1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

