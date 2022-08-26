Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Wave 3
All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident. According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive....
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
Wave 3
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Outer Loop at New Cut Road. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver of the...
wdrb.com
1 man in custody after fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 near the Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is in custody after a crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway killed one person Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, that man has been identified as Thomas Catalina. Witnesses told police that...
Wave 3
Person killed in wrong-way crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south. Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in...
WLKY.com
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany
The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
wdrb.com
Driver accused of leading police on chase through La Grange, seriously injuring woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and leaving one woman seriously injured, all while high on drugs. According to court documents, 28-year-old Thomas Phillips was arrested by La Grange police just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they saw...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot late Sunday night in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway. That is near where it meets Dixie Highway. Police...
LMPD searching for a man who caused a collision while trying to evade a traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Shively Police Officer attempted to pull a vehicle over, the operator of the vehicle attempted to flee, colliding with several other vehicles, early Tuesday morning. Aug. 30 at around 1:14 a.m., an officer with the Shively Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop...
WLKY.com
MetroSafe: Golden Alert canceled, 78 year old with Alzheimer's found safe
HURSTBOURNE ACRES, Ky. — UPDATE: MetroSafe has canceled their Golden Alert for 78-year old Marcus Ferguson. They say he has been safely located. Authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old man last on Hurstbourne Lane. Marcus Ferguson is said to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He...
