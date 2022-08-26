Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Romero could return for West Ham, but Bentancur a doubt
It’s Cuti Romero Day here at Cartilage Free Captain! Just after Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had officially converted his loan from Atalanta into a £47m transfer, there’s team news out in the Evening Standard that suggests that he might be back into contention for Spurs’ trip to West Ham tomorrow.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton go into their fifth game of the Premier League season still seeking their first win. After tonight’s trip to Leeds United the Blues then take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and current league leaders Arsenal, so the relatively soft start to the season only gets tougher. Injury...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
DONE DEAL — Tottenham make loan signing of Cristian Romero permanent
It hasn’t felt like it, but Cristian Romero was not technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. Until now. Today, the club announced that it has officially exercised its purchase option for the Argentine defender, turning his two season loan into a permanent transfer. Romero signs on a five year contract...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Transfer Gossip: Bolton Wanderers linked with QPR striker Bonne
According to Mirror Sports journalist Darren Witcoop, Bolton Wanderers are one of several teams interested in Queens Park Rangers striker, Macauley Bonne. The 26 year old forward has seen his playing time limited at Loftus Road and looks set to move out on loan before the Summer transfer deadline on Thursday.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “I feel that we have been badly let down by Alex Neil!”
My initial reaction to Alex Neil’s departure was one of anger and extreme disappointment, but I’ve just read an excellent article by Giles Mooney for A Love Supreme called ‘Am I Bovvered?’ and it has made me pause for thought. I always fancied Neil for head...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Opposition Analysis | In Search of Victory
The Toffees had three points in their grasp on Saturday, only for their luck to finally run out in the closing stages at Brentford. Tonight, the team must go again on the road a little over four days later as they travel to face a rejuvenated Leeds United. Last season, the West Yorkshire outfit was, like Everton, one of the teams to successfully beat the drop, but they have started the new campaign brightly under enthusiastic manager Jesse Marsch.
SB Nation
Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
SB Nation
Sheffield United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are on the road once again as they travel to Sheffield United for one of their hardest games of the season. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up from where they left off last season and are currently thriving in the automatic promotion zone along with the Royals - and are one of the favourites to win a return to the Premier League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
SB Nation
Millwall Fans Verdict: A Royal Away Day In London
If you’d come up to me after the final whistle at Luton Town on the final day of last season and told me that after six games of 2022/23 we’d be sitting at the top of the league, I’d have laughed in your face. But here we are.
SB Nation
Manchester United set to sign Martin Dúbravka on loan
Manchester United are on the verge of completing likely their final signing of the 2022 summer transfer window, a loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka with an option to buy. Dúbravka has been pushed out of the starting role by the arrival of former Burnley goalkeeper and Nick Pope, and United are looking for insurance, and a potential challenge to, David de Gea with Dean Henderson on loan at Nottingham Forest.
SB Nation
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
SB Nation
Sunderland and Alex Neil - Was it all just a marriage of convenience?
When all’s said and done, it seems like it was a marriage of convenience. Nothing more, nothing less. Cast your mind back to early February, when Alex Neil – who’d at that point been out of work for 11 months after being sacked by Preston – was appointed Sunderland head coach.
SB Nation
Manchester City Face Dilemma with Academy Graduates
Like most other top clubs, Manchester City’s academy was set up to provide a breeding ground for talented young players to be groomed for the first team. But City’s first team is on another level. The Blues are now one of the best teams, if not the best in Europe and the world.
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Finding quality amidst the quantities
Four matches in and Tottenham Hotspur remains undefeated, earning three wins against lower competition and an important point at Stamford Bridge. Supporters likely have some hesitation due the way last season’s hot start collapsed, but there are plenty of reasons to have some confidence this go around. The style...
SB Nation
Manchester United sign Antony from Ajax
Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalized, and international clearance. Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.
Comments / 0